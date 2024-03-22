Commission hearing for Ashland police chief to be held Friday morning

But in 2022, Middlesex County prosecutors accused Rossi and other officials of shrugging off a female dispatcher’s complaint of sexual assault by a male officer when Rossi was a lieutenant in the Natick Police Department.

The subject of the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission’s (POST) investigation was not made public before the hearing.

A state criminal justice reform commission will present its findings from an investigation into Ashland Police Chief Cara Rossi at a hearing Friday morning.

The dispatcher, who was the only woman at an after-hours gathering of Natick officers, told investigators that Officer James Quilty stuck his hand down her pants and groped her. Then, after the four other officers left, she said he trapped her in her car, unfastened her bra, kissed and fondled her, and forced her hand over his crotch.

Advertisement

After the incident, the dispatcher didn’t immediately file a formal complaint, but confided in a colleague. When a sergeant heard about the incident and reported it to Rossi, his supervisor, she initially failed to follow up, prosecutors said. When Natick police Chief James Hicks ordered Rossi to conduct a full investigation, she told him it was just a “rumor.”

According to prosecutors, instead of interviewing the dispatcher in private, Rossi approached her in the open office, directly in front of Quilty, and asked if she had anything to report. The dispatcher said she didn’t. Again, Rossi dropped the matter.

Quilty pleaded guilty in December 2022 to indecent assault and battery, and a judge ordered three years’ probation, court records say.

He is decertified and no longer works for the Natick Police Department, according to a list from POST that was updated Feb. 29. He’s one of 11 officers POST lists as decertified.

A decertified officer cannot work in Massachusetts as a police officer, according to POST.

Advertisement

The POST Commission was established in 2020 as part of the state’s criminal justice reform legislation, with the goal to improve policing by implementing a process for mandatory certification, discipline, and training for all Massachusetts officers.

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.