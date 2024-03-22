Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash near Copley Square

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after being hit by a vehicle near Copley Square, officials said.
The hit-and-run crash happened at the Copley Square ramp of the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 9:22 a.m.
The exit ramp eastbound to Prudential and Huntington Avenue was closed at 9:14 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The exit ramp to Copley closed at 9:40 a.m., according to a later posting.
Both ramps reopened about an hour later, officials said.
