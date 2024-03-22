Court ruling allows White Stadium renovation project to proceed

The conservancy group, along with more than 15 residents opposing the redevelopment, had filed its lawsuit last month against city of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Unity Soccer Partners, and others involved in the project, arguing that the plan was rushed through the approval process and would illegally privatize the land by housing a professional sports team.

Suffolk Superior Court judge Sarah Weyland Ellis rejected a preliminary injunction sought by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, a nonprofit that acts as a steward of the historic Franklin Park. The stadium, built in the 1940s, is designated for use by Boston Public Schools students and the general public, but has been in significant disrepair for decades.

Plans to overhaul White Stadium in Franklin Park through a partnership between the city and a new professional women’s soccer team cleared a legal hurdle Friday as a judge denied a local environmental group’s attempt to halt the project.

In her ruling, Ellis wrote that pausing the project at its current stage would likely kill it, as the soccer group was the only respondent to the city’s request for proposals to overhaul White Stadium. This would leave the facility “in a state of deterioration and partial use” and the city “may lose the opportunity to have its own professional women’s soccer team,” Ellis wrote.

“Renovating a 75-year-old, 10,000 seat, outdoor stadium with necessary structural and system upgrades to bring it into compliance with building and safety codes is expensive. . . . Even if the Defendants ultimately prevailed and the Proposed Project could proceed, any delay could result in rising costs associated with the Proposed Project, reducing the buying power of the $50 million the City has been allocated to the renovation,” she wrote.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners, which received approval from the National Women’s Soccer League to establish the league’s 15th team in Boston, intends to spend more than $50 million on the stadium renovation, in addition to $50 million the city would contribute, according to court records.

The refurbished stadium would be for the use of Boston Public Schools students and the community, as well as house the new professional women’s soccer team.

Boston Globe CEO Linda Henry is an investor in Boston Unity Soccer Partners.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu praised the judge’s ruling Friday while calling the lawsuit a “frivolous” attempt to stop the city’s “generational investment in White Stadium and Franklin Park.”

“For decades, Boston student athletes and community members have watched plans for revitalizing this historic facility come and go without tangible progress,” Wu said in a statement provided to the Globe.

“Now, for the first time since the stadium’s opening, the City has a committed partnership to invest in and sustain the improvements that our students, park lovers, and neighbors deserve — while dramatically expanding the hours of usage for BPS sports and community events. I’m grateful for all the community leaders and partner organizations who continue to help us steer this project to become a reality.”

Niki Griswold and Adrian Walker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.