This Mass. native’s quest to find her missing dog went viral. They were just reunited.

Not long after, Hazel was burrowed in Riley’s arms, and followers of the tale rejoiced. Soon #Hazel was trending.

On Friday morning, after many tears and restless nights, the story came to a joyful conclusion: Riley, 35, and Hazel, 10, were reunited in Decatur, Ga. An ecstatic Riley announced the news on X , formerly Twitter, with a picture of her Papillon Pekingese mix and a text message from the woman who found her.

For nearly a week, Hannah Riley’s mission to find her beloved dog, Hazel, captivated the internet. While the Massachusetts native documented her efforts, online sleuths rallied to offer their assistance, too.

“I kept checking back to see if she’d been found yet IM SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote one person.

“Amazing news!!! So happy you’ve been reunited,” added another.

Now at home in Atlanta, Ga., with Hazel nestled near her, Riley said she’s elated that the ordeal is over and that Hazel is home safe, albeit quite skinny.

“Like, this is the happiest day of my life,” Riley said in an interview. She grew up in Lexington, Mass., and now lives in Georgia, where she works remotely for The Center for Just Journalism. “Everyone who knows me knows Hannah and Hazel. She is just foundational to who I am. She’s the absolute best and I’m overjoyed.”

“I can’t even put it into words,” she said.

Her nightmare began on Sunday when she was in Toronto and got a call from her dogsitter, who had taken Hazel to a veterinary clinic in Decatur on Saturday after she ingested cannabis gummies. An employee apparently took Hazel outside without a leash and she bolted away, wearing a hospital tag and a catheter on her leg. Riley jumped on a flight home the next day and began a desperate search.

Soon, the internet and local media were following along, hopeful Hazel would be found safe.

“Obviously, the unknown was the worst part,” Riley said. “Trying to piece together a million disparate things,” between reported sightings of Hazel and texts from scammers. (She shared her number online).

Those close to Riley stepped up to help. Her best friend, Somerville resident Kestrel Montague, made a spreadsheet of shelters in Atlanta, called them nonstop, and helped raise money. The funds will now be used to publicize another missing dog in the area and support the Atlanta Humane Society, where Riley adopted Hazel. Riley’s parents, Susan and Dick, even flew down from Vermont.

People reached out from Australia and England about their own lost pets. Strangers texted that they were looking for Hazel and putting up fliers.

“I really don’t have words for how incredibly moving the generosity of strangers has been,” Riley said.

Hazel was found about a mile and a half away from the clinic. Around 6:45 a.m., the woman who found Hazel called Riley and sent photos. Riley screamed in joy and immediately drove to her house.

When Hazel saw Riley, her tail immediately began wagging, if somewhat weakly.

“I think we were both in a little bit of shock,” she said.

Once home, Hazel immediately crawled into Riley’s lap and rested her head on her chest.

“That’s sort of where we’ve been since,” Riley said.

After taking Hazel to her regular vet, Riley said she planned on enjoying her weekend with her parents — her dad’s 70th birthday is Saturday — and spending “a lot of quiet time at home doting on Hazel and feeling incredible gratitude for the lovely people of this world.”

“Hazel is a little firecracker,” she said. “She is sugar and spice. She’s incredibly, incredibly sweet and loving and sticks to you like glue, but is feisty with strangers and apparently found some way to survive out there for quite a few days, so she’s hardier than I would have thought she was. I’m very impressed.”





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.