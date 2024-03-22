Middleton’s ‘preventive chemo’ is likely an effort to lower risk of recurrence

The news that Kate Middleton was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy” doesn’t reveal much about her prospects, but does suggest that her cancer has been removed, according to a Massachusetts General Hospital expert.

“What they’re probably referring to is what is called adjuvant chemo. It can be used for different malignancies after you take out the initial tumor,” said Dr. Aparna Parikh, an expert in gastrointestinal cancers with a focus on young-onset colon cancer.

It’s often given “when you’re concerned there is a risk for it coming back,” Parikh said. " ‘Preventive’ means you can’t see it but the risk is there. If you give chemotherapy, the risk is lower.”