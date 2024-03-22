Middleton’s ‘preventive chemo’ is likely an effort to lower risk of recurrence

The news that Kate Middleton was undergoing “preventive chemotherapy” doesn’t reveal much about her prospects, but does suggest that her cancer has been removed, according to a Massachusetts General Hospital expert.
“What they’re probably referring to is what is called adjuvant chemo. It can be used for different malignancies after you take out the initial tumor,” said Dr. Aparna Parikh, an expert in gastrointestinal cancers with a focus on young-onset colon cancer.
It’s often given “when you’re concerned there is a risk for it coming back,” Parikh said. " ‘Preventive’ means you can’t see it but the risk is there. If you give chemotherapy, the risk is lower.”
As for whether the chemotherapy Middleton is undergoing is debilitating, Parikh said the effects of chemo vary depending on the cancer being treated, and Middleton did not reveal what kind of cancer she has.
Although reluctant to speculate, Parikh said it could be colon cancer, a gynecological cancer like ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, or peritoneal cancer, which affects the membrane lining the abdominal cavity.
The “best-case scenario” would be a colon cancer caught early, Parikh said. Ovarian and pancreatic cancers have lower survival rates.
And cancers — especially colon cancer — have been increasing in people younger than 50, including people who don’t smoke or suffer from obesity, Parikh said.
It remains a mystery why, she said, but doctors suspect dietary and other environmental exposures. Antibiotic use in early childhood could change the gut microbiome in ways that promote colon cancer, she said. Pancreatic cancer, while rare, is also increasing among younger people.
Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.