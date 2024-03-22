‘La Ternura (Tenderness)’ at Teatro ECAS borrows the best from the Bard

In Patrick Page’s off-Broadway production of “All the Devils Are Here,” which ends this month, Shakespeare’s dramas have been cherry-picked and reconstructed. This one-man show moves chronologically through the canon, focusing exclusively on the plays’ arrant knaves, miscreants, rogues, and scoundrels in an attempt to trace Shakespeare’s fascination with humanity’s dark side.

Case in point: Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield’s “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)” comedically condenses Shakespeare’s 39 plays into one evening’s entertainment. The show is performed by three actors and ends with the shortest-ever rendering of “Hamlet,” staged backwards.

PROVIDENCE – William Shakespeare is widely regarded as the world’s pre-eminent dramatist. So, it’s little wonder that his classic works have so often been parodied, repurposed, and purloined.

And in Alfredo Sanzol’s “La Ternura (Tenderness),” which debuted in Barcelona in 2019 and is currently being staged by Providence’s Teatro ECAS, the themes and tropes that propel Shakespeare’s works have been brazenly commandeered.

“La Ternura” is a romantic comedy that revolves around the enchanted Reina Esmeralda (Francis Parra) and her two daughters, Princesa Rubí (Emeyra De Jesús) and Princesa Salmon (Jennifer Moreta), who are being forced into an arranged marriage (“Romeo and Juliet”) by Spain’s King Philip II. The queen hates men (“The Taming of the Shrew”) because they have always controlled her life and taken away her freedom, and she is not willing to let her daughters suffer the same fate. While in transit by sea, she causes a great storm (“The Tempest”) that sinks the ship and allows the three women to make their way to safety (“Twelfth Night”) on what appears to be a deserted island.

The problem is that a woman-hating man (“Much Ado About Nothing”) named Leñador Marrón (Francisco Gattorno), and his sons Leñador Verdemar (Johnny Paulino) and Leñador Azulcielo (Carlos Dominguez), live on the island in the hope of never seeing another woman. When the queen and two princesses discover they are not alone, they disguise themselves as men (“The Two Gentlemen of Verona”) for protection. Of course, the young masquerading women fall in love with the young men (“As You Like It”), and rather than reveal her actual gender, Princesa Salmon tells Leñador Azulcielo that her twin sister happens to also be on the island (“The Comedy of Errors”) and should be his true love. When the queen gets wind of these shenanigans, she attempts to undermine their love with a magic potion but, instead, causes the wrong men to chase after the wrong women (“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”). The play ends happily (every Shakespeare comedy) except, of course, for the person responsible for this mishap in the first place (every Shakespeare drama).

There are so many recognizable conflicts and borrowed plot twists that every time Reina Esmeralda suggests that “I have a plan” when facing a problem, the audience laughs in anticipation of finding out from which play it will be pilfered.

“La Ternura’s” pieces and parts are so familiar to fans of Shakespeare that the English subtitles that accompany this Spanish language production – Teatro ECAS is New England’s premiere Spanish Language theater – are more of a convenience than a necessity for non-Spanish speakers. The predominance of prose over poetry in this play and the avoidance of anything resembling iambic pentameter are also a plus, though stone-cold Shakespeare aficionados will likely disagree.

The tenderness alluded to in the title stems from the playwright’s notion of how love should be expressed in romantic comedies, which is gentle despite all the conflict that drives the story. Director Basilio Álvarez, who has steered numerous productions of Shakespeare’s comedies, gets this. All that he touches has a graceful fluidity and simplicity, including Ramon Perez Pina’s scenic design (a single set consisting of a backdrop of paper mâché trees dramatically lit by Dean Palmer and Stephanie Cuervo) that fills the theater’s intimate performance space.

All the players get this as well, for their comedic performances are tempered by immense charm, which tenderizes everything they do. This is particularly wonderful to watch in Dominguez’s depiction of the youngest son, who is a Shakespearean fool minus anything mischievous or manipulative. Also, Gattorno’s laidback Leñador Marrón is the perfect counterpoint to Parra’s assertive Reina Esmeralda.

Whether you experience this play in Spanish or English, well informed or blissfully unaware about things Shakespearean, “La Ternura” is a delightful evening’s entertainment.

LA TERNURA (TENDERNESS)

Play by Alfredo Sanzol. Directed by Basilio Álvarez. At Teatro ECAS, 679 Valley St.,Providence, RI. Through March 31. Tickets $30-$38, plus $2 fee. 401-421-3227, teatroecas.org.

Bob Abelman is an award-winning theater critic who formerly wrote for the Austin Chronicle. Connect with him on Facebook.