Lawrence police chief placed on leave for allegedly violating pursuit policies

The chief of the Lawrence Police Department was placed on paid leave Thursday after he allegedly violated vehicle pursuit policies and filed an “untruthful” report about the incident, according to state documents and the mayor’s office.

William Castro, who was named the provisional police chief in October, was suspended Thursday by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, the state’s police oversight agency.

“The Commission received sufficient evidence that the Respondent engaged in a motor-vehicle pursuit in violation of the policies of the Lawrence Police Department, that he was untruthful in his subsequent written report regarding that pursuit, and that he and/or his appointing authority failed to independently investigate whether there was a policy violation or report the same to the Commission,” the suspension order read.