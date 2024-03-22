Maine town voted top vacation spot for 2024, according to Real Simple magazine

Pack your bags for the southern New England Coast. A town in Maine has been named the top vacation destination in the world by Real Simple magazine.

Ogunquit, less than 80 miles from Boston, topped a list of the eight best vacation destinations chosen by “travel pros” in a March 10 article, surpassing global cities such as London and Toyko and glamorous spots like the Greek isles.

“If you don’t want to venture out of North America, this New England town in Maine offers a peaceful charm,” the publication said. “Home to miles of scenic sandy beaches, sprawling rocky cliffs, and tree-lined streets, Ogunquit is a vacation spot on the southern coast of Maine.”