Maine town voted top vacation spot for 2024, according to Real Simple magazine

Pack your bags for the southern New England Coast. A town in Maine has been named the top vacation destination in the world by Real Simple magazine.
Ogunquit, less than 80 miles from Boston, topped a list of the eight best vacation destinations chosen by “travel pros” in a March 10 article, surpassing global cities such as London and Toyko and glamorous spots like the Greek isles.
“If you don’t want to venture out of North America, this New England town in Maine offers a peaceful charm,” the publication said. “Home to miles of scenic sandy beaches, sprawling rocky cliffs, and tree-lined streets, Ogunquit is a vacation spot on the southern coast of Maine.”
Ogunquit is the only New England town to make the list, with the US National Parks system ranked number two and cruises to Alaska at number three.
The Dunes on the Waterfront is the recommended place to stay in Ogunquit, according to the publication and the hotel’s website.
Set to reopen this summer, the hotel includes 21 “bright and airy summer cottages exquisitely redesigned to evoke the dreamy feel of summers’ past,” its website said.
“And if you’d like to turn the vacation into a road trip, after visiting Ogunquit, venture south for stops in Boston or Newport, R.I.,” the magazine wrote.
Ogunquit Beach has also earned its share of accolades. It was voted in the top 25 of the Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Beaches for the second year in a row, ranking 21st after finishing ninth in 2023, according to Needham-based Tripadvisor.
Top 8 2024 Vacation Destinations per Real Simple
1. Ogunquit, Maine
2. US National Parks
3. Cruises to Alaska
4. London
5. The Greek Islands
6. Marvel at the Northern Lights
7. Quebec City
8. Tokyo
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.