Man accused of raping 15-year-old migrant in Rockland hotel due in court

The victim, who is also from Haiti, allegedly identified Alvarez as the perpetrator of the attack at the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street, where police responded around 7 p.m. on March 14 to a report of a sexual assault, prosecutors said.

Cory B. Alvarez was arrested March 15 in Rockland on one count of aggravated rape of a child and has pleaded not guilty. A dangerousness hearing is set for Friday in Hingham District Court, according to court records.

A 26-year-old Haitian national is scheduled to be in a South Shore courthouse Friday where he could be ordered held without bail on charges he raped a 15-year-old girl at a Rockland hotel housing migrants.

Alvarez’s arrest immediately intensified ongoing debates over the state’s policy of housing migrant families in hotels, and the safety measures in place to protect them.

US Rep Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, this week requested information on Alvarez’s immigration history and screening process from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to federal immigration officials, Alvarez is a Haitian citizen who lawfully arrived in the US in New York on June 26, 2023. He had a Florida identification card when he was arrested, according to Rockland police.

Massachusetts Republican legislators and party leaders expressed sympathy for the victim, but also said the incident points to flaws in the state’s emergency shelter system.

Alvarez and the teenager had both been living at the shelter since October, but did not know each other before, according to court records.

The alleged assault happened when the 15-year-old visited Alvarez’s room for help fixing her iPad, according to Rockland Patrol Lieutenant Thomas MacDonald.

According to a complaint filed in court, the suspect asked the girl “if she had a boyfriend, then pushed her on the bed and raped her.”

The girl said she asked Alvarez “to leave me alone, but he didn’t stop,” according to the complaint. The girl was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police said Alvarez’s girlfriend, who was staying with him at the hotel, told police “Alvarez was helping [redacted] with his tablet and he later sent [redacted] to get it,” the complaint said. “He showed her how to use [it] and then she left. She also stated [redacted] came up after and said to Alvarez ‘we will just keep this between the two of us.’ "

The Immigration and Custom Enforcement agency placed an immigration detainer against him with the Plymouth County sheriff’s office, according to the spokesperson. The procedure is used against noncitizens accused of a crime whom ICE wants to take into custody if they are released by local authorities, the Globe has reported.

The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday adopted an amendment that would require safety checks at state-run emergency shelters.

