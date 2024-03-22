Healey flew to Puerto Rico last month during four-day trip, aides say

“The Governor’s focus is on balancing the need to protect the privacy and security of her family while also providing information to the public,” Karissa Hand, a Healey spokesperson, said in a statement Friday. “Last month, the Governor’s partner, Joanna Lydgate, took her to Puerto Rico for a long weekend for her birthday — their first vacation together in a long time.”

Aides to the first-term Democrat said Healey now intends to regularly disclose the location of her out-of-state travels, including for personal trips. Healey had said on Monday that she would not divulge such details, breaking from her predecessors and her own past practice.

Governor Maura Healey on Friday said she took a four-day trip to Puerto Rico last month, disclosing her whereabouts after she had refused for days to say where she traveled.

Healey aides initially refused to say where she traveled when she spent four days out of state on a “personal trip,” a stretch in which Healey’s powers constitutionally shifted to the Massachusetts secretary of state. On Monday, Healey defended the decision, saying she intends to share information publicly about her “work-related travel” but not personal trips.

“My personal life is my personal life,” Healey told reporters. “I’m going to work to make sure that privacy is maintained for my family.”

Hand said Friday the governor’s office going forward will provide the location of Healey’s out-of-state personal travel in her monthly calendar, which it releases upon request.

When Healey initially left Massachusetts in mid-February, it was Secretary of State William F. Galvin, not Healey’s office, that disclosed she had traveled out of state. Under the state Constitution, any time the governor travels outside of Massachusetts, it triggers a transfer of executive power.

Healey’s office months ago stopped publicly divulging her out-of-state travel plans ahead of time, citing unspecified security concerns. But last month’s trip was the first instance in which her office, at least initially, shielded her whereabouts even after the fact.

A spokesperson for Galvin, a Brighton Democrat, said at the time that he would serve as acting governor for roughly three days — from Friday, Feb. 9, until the evening of Sunday, Feb. 11 — because both Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll had left the state. Under the state Constitution, the secretary of state is next in line to become acting governor if the governor and lieutenant governor are not in Massachusetts.

A copy of Healey’s monthly calendar, which her office released last week in response to a Globe request, noted that Healey was not in Massachusetts starting a day earlier, on Feb. 8. But beyond noting she was “OOS” — or out of state — it did not specify exactly when she left Massachusetts, when she returned on Feb. 11, or other details, such as to what airport she was flying.

