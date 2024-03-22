Mother and daughter arrested at South Bay Starbucks after allegedly ‘acting aggressively’ to staff and assaulting officer

A mother and daughter were arrested Thursday after allegedly fighting with a police officer and “acting aggressively” to employees at a Starbucks in the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester, police said.
Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to a radio call reporting that an officer was “currently engaged in a fight” inside the coffee shop, according to an incident report.
The officer intervened after two women were seen “acting aggressively to staff members and smashing items in the store,” the report said.
The two women responded by allegedly hitting the officer several times, the report said. The younger woman allegedly threw a cup of coffee in the officer’s face, the report said.
April Payne, 52, of Dorchester, and Amari Robinson, 30, of Roxbury, were arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property and assault and battery on a police officer, police said.
Robinson is also facing a charge of larceny for allegedly stealing cash from a tip jar in the store, police said.
The injured officer was treated by Boston EMS and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said.
