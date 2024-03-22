Mother and daughter arrested at South Bay Starbucks after allegedly ‘acting aggressively’ to staff and assaulting officer

A mother and daughter were arrested Thursday after allegedly fighting with a police officer and “acting aggressively” to employees at a Starbucks in the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to a radio call reporting that an officer was “currently engaged in a fight” inside the coffee shop, according to an incident report.

The officer intervened after two women were seen “acting aggressively to staff members and smashing items in the store,” the report said.