Could N.H. lawmakers pull the plug on the pug? Bill would make it a crime to sell or breed flat-faced dogs.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Representative Ellen Read, would make it a crime to sell or breed the flat-faced dogs that are among the most popular breeds in the country. The French bulldog, or “Frenchie,” known for its short snout, bat ears, and compact frame, has been the most popular type of dog in the US for the past two years , according to the American Kennel Club.

Read’s bill would bar the sale of “an animal that has a birth deformity that causes suffering, such as brachycephaly,” and it would also prohibit “the intentional breeding with the intent to sell, [two] individual animals with the same birth deformity that causes suffering, such as brachycephaly,” records show.

The bill is scheduled for a vote before the full House on March 28.

Read didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Brachycephalic dogs, such as pugs, boxers, and bulldogs, are flat-faced and can experience health issues, according to the National Library of Medicine’s website, which noted that the breeds have seen a “marked rise in popularity” in recent years.

The pets can suffer from “problems with respiration and thermoregulation, as well as gastrointestinal, ophthalmological, dermatological, reproductive and even dental problems,” the site says.

But the bill faced scrutiny when it came up for a hearing earlier this month before the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.

On March 13, the committee voted 14-6 to issue a report designating the bill “Inexpedient to Legislate,” records show.

“While the committee was sympathetic to the problems these dogs face, we found the wording of the conditions that would trigger a cruelty charge unclear and problematic,” wrote state Rep. Peter Bixby, a Democrat, in the panel’s majority report.

“The bill also contained very vague and subjective language regarding deformities and suffering,” Bixby wrote. “We also heard testimony that investigating and bringing a charge of cruelty with this bill as written would be nearly impossible. Another issue was that many dogs that would be considered brachycephalic do not exhibit these problems, making it hard to define exactly which dogs would be excluded from sale and breeding.”

However, state Rep. Sherry Dutzy, a Democrat, wrote in the committee’s minority report that the six nay votes favored referring the bill for interim study.

“Although the minority recognizes that most breeders are reputable and take great care to breed healthy dogs, there were concerns that some may succumb to financial incentives to breed dogs with traits that are counter to the breed’s health,”

Meanwhile, the animal rights community is solidly behind the proposal, while breeders and kennel operators have registered their opposition.

People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a leading animal rights organization better known by its acronym, PETA, said in late February that Read’s bill was the first of its kind to be introduced in the United States.

“Many flat-faced dogs are unable to do the things that make dogs’ lives joyful and fulfilling—like running, chasing balls, and playing with other dogs—without gasping for air due to their deliberately shortened snouts and deformed airways,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations, in the statement.

“PETA urges New Hampshire residents to contact their legislators to express their support for HB 1102-FN, which would spare countless animals a lifetime of suffering, and we encourage everyone never to buy a BIB [breathing-impaired breed] or any other animal from a breeder or a pet store,” Nachminovitch said.

The AKC sees the matter differently.

“HB 1102 inaccurately concludes that all brachycephalic animals, including dogs, suffer from serious health issues,” the club said in a January statement. “In reality, brachycephaly does not equal unhealthy. Across all dog types, multiple factors can contribute to differences in dogs’ breathing, including physical condition, environment, and genetics. Nevertheless, all breeding of brachycephalic breeds–regardless of respiratory quality, breeder background, fancier status, or club affiliation—will be a criminal act under HB 1102, which will have a chilling effect on all responsible dog breeding.”

Read, the sponsor of the bill, told WMUR-TV last month that her bill is not “breed-specific.”

“I’m against all breed-specific legislation. What it means is that as a breeder, if you know that one animal has a condition that causes suffering, you can’t intentionally breed the same condition, that individual with another individual with that same condition that causes suffering with the intent to sell the progeny,” Read told the station.

Amanda Gokee of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.