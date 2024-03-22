Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell agrees to ban with state oversight agency

The state’s police oversight agency voted Thursday to decertify Matthew G. Farwell, 38, the former patrolmen’s union president in Stoughton. The Peace Officers Standards Training Commission had accused Farwell of having sex with Sandra Birchmore, the former youth program participant, beginning in 2013 when she was 15 and he was 27. If true, those actions would be statutory rape; the age of consent in Massachusetts is 16.

A former Stoughton detective, who is a central figure in a misconduct investigation triggered by the suicide of a former member of the town’s police youth program, has agreed to no longer work in law enforcement in Massachusetts and be added to a national database of sanctioned officers.

The agency also accused him of lying to State Police troopers about the extent of his interactions with Birchmore, who was identified in commission records by her initials.

Farwell did not admit “the truth of any allegations against him” when he agreed to decertification, a POST document said. In a statement provided by his attorney Friday, Farwell said, “no inference should be drawn from my decision.”

Farwell also said in the statement that he denies allegations against him in a wrongful death suit filed against him and others by Birchmore’s estate. Farwell resigned from Stoughton police in 2022.

“I made no admission of wrongdoing” to the commission, Farwell said. “This was a decision not taken lightly but I no longer have the ability to continue the fight due to the cost.”

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said that she was pleased the commission had reached the “appropriate conclusion.”

“As I have stated for over a year, Matthew Farwell is unfit to serve as a Police Officer in Massachusetts, or anywhere else,” she said in a statement.

Stoughton police launched an internal investigation into Farwell’s interactions with Birchmore, 23, after she was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021. Birchmore was pregnant when she died, records show, and the state medical examiner ruled she killed herself. Her death certificate doesn’t indicate who fathered the unborn child.

Birchmore grew up in Stoughton and, at age 13, enrolled in the town’s Police Explorers Program, which operated like a junior police academy, records show.

The internal Stoughton police investigation documented Birchmore’s interactions with Farwell, his brother, William Farwell, who was also an officer in Stoughton, and Robert C. Devine, 51, a former deputy chief for the department who previously led the explorers program.

Devine and William Farwell resigned from Stoughton police in 2022 and the commission has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against them, records show. Devine is accused by the agency of lying about the extent of his interactions with Birchmore, records show. The POST commission is holding a preliminary hearing for Devine on Tuesday, records show.

The commission is seeking to revoke William Farwell’s certification, accusing him in administrative records of sending Birchmore sexually explicit images and recordings while he was on duty, lying to State Police troopers about the extent of his interactions with her, and unlawfully running her name and his name through a law enforcement database.

William Farwell is seeking to dismiss the disciplinary proceedings against him, commission records show.

Devine and William Farwell are also being sued for wrongful death by Birchmore’s estate, court records show. The lawsuit also accuses the Town of Stoughton of negligence. The former officers and town deny the allegations.

Attorney Steven J. Marullo, who represents Birchmore’s estate, declined to comment on Friday.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell also initiated an investigation last year, assuming control over a probe that had been previously handled by the Norfolk district attorney.

On Friday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement that the decertification of Matthew Farwell is “a step in the right direction.” A spokesperson for Campbell said Friday she had no updates about the investigation.

Sandra Birchmore grew up in Stoughton and enrolled in the town’s Police Explorers Program, which operated like a junior police academy. Family photo

Three of Birchmore’s friends have told the Globe that Birchmore said she became pregnant in late 2020 with the child of Matthew Farwell. In a State Police interview, he said he told Birchmore on Feb. 1, 2021, that he didn’t father her baby, ended their relationship, and blocked her on all communication platforms, records show.

Surveillance cameras captured Matthew Farwell arriving and then leaving Birchmore’s apartment building three days before her body was found, and he was the last known person to see her alive, the internal affairs report said.

Matthew Farwell is the third police officer to enter an agreement with the commission for voluntary decertification, according to the agency’s website.

The first was John Donnelly, a former Woburn police officer who authorities say participated in the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

In January, the commission approved a voluntary decertification agreement with Michael Eracleo, a former Acton police officer who was accused by the agency of accepting gifts from a “vulnerable” resident and making “inappropriate and unwelcome sexual comments” to a civilian who worked for the department, records show.

Prior to Thursday’s vote on Matthew Farwell, 11 officers had been decertified since the agency was created in 2020, according to the POST’s website.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.