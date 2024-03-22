Taunton sues operator of emergency shelter demanding it pay $114K in outstanding fines

Between May and September, the hotel exceeded its permitted limits and failed to respond in a timely manner to the city, leading to daily fines of $500, according to a lawsuit filed last month in Bristol Superior Court. The company running the shelter did not comply with the city’s demands during those months but ultimately did as the city requested, according to the lawsuit.

The former Clarion Hotel, located in Myles Standish Industrial Park, began operating as an emergency shelter last year. As the number of people living there increased, city officials ordered the operators to bring the shelter into compliance with building safety codes, according to court papers and Mayor Shaunna O’Connell’s office.

The city of Taunton is demanding that the operator of an emergency homeless shelter pay $114,600 in fines imposed last year for exceeding its occupancy limit, according to the mayor and court records.

But the fines have not been paid, and the city wants a Superior Court judge to intervene.

According to a spokesman for the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, the state has a contract with the owner of the hotel and the shelter operator. The hotel is currently housing 150 families, some of whom are migrants, he said.

In a statement, O’Connell said the hotel began being used as a shelter last April. Initially, only 18 families were housed there alongside paying guests. But the number of families eventually exceeded 100 and the hotel stopped accepting paying guests, she said. At one point last year, 445 people were staying at the hotel, she said.

O’Connell said the influx has impacted the city in multiple ways, increasing the number of students attending city schools and requiring more emergency responders at the hotel while removing a place for visitors to stay.

“We are glad the state has reimbursed the city $103,000 in lost meals/room tax and we hope that the remaining $63,000 will also be reimbursed,” O’Connell said in a statement. “While we are not unsympathetic to migrants fleeing unstable conditions in other countries, we have limited resources available and many residents in need, including seniors and veterans, who require services and housing. We continue to call upon the federal government to provide assistance to our state and our city.”

No attorney for the hotel is listed in court records.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.