There’s a new sheriff in town in Strafford County, N.H.

Brave, who resigned in December, has been evaluating a plea offer with his attorney, according to court records. His next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Joseph T. McGivern, who had been chief deputy, stepped in to lead the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office in August, when Sheriff Mark A. Brave placed himself on administrative leave after being arrested on charges that he misused public funds for his own scandalous travels, and engaged in a wide-ranging pattern of dishonesty .

A new sheriff has been named in Strafford County, as his criminally indicted predecessor considers a possible plea deal.

McGivern, meanwhile, has been working as “acting” sheriff to improve morale and restore public trust in the office. He has gotten glowing reviews from fellow county officials, and he was the only candidate who stepped forward when the Strafford County legislative delegation opened an application window to select an appointee.

Since Brave’s resignation came more than a year before the end of his two-year term, state law requires the delegation to fill the vacancy. The delegation voted to approve McGivern’s appointment as sheriff at their meeting on Wednesday, March 20.

“Nothing’s really changed other than the title,” McGivern said about Wednesday’s vote.

“We’ve made a lot of changes, improvements over the past 8 months we’re in much better condition than we were before,” he said. “We look forward to keep improving and serving the citizens of Strafford County with integrity and honesty and make sure we’re doing everything correctly.”

McGivern won’t hold the title of sheriff for long. He will reach the state’s mandatory retirement age, 70, in October, just before voters select his successor.

