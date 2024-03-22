Warwick police identify man who killed his 4-year-old son and himself, as city mourns

Officers were called to the home around 8:24 a.m. and told that a child had been shot and that the assailant was still inside the home with a gun .

Seamus Dempsey and his son, Liam, were both found dead from gunshot wounds inside their house at 71 Frawley St., police said in a statement Friday.

WARWICK, R.I. — A 33-year-old man was identified by police as the person who killed his 4-year-old son and himself in their home Thursday morning.

When the police arrived, Estefania Dempsey, who is the boy’s mother and Dempsey’s wife, said that her husband had shot their son with a handgun, and that her 79-year-old mother-in-law, Ellen Dempsey, was still in the home.

The officers were able to help Ellen Dempsey escape unharmed and then they went into the home to search for the boy and his father. Both were dead.

The sudden violence on a quiet street off West Shore Road shocked the neighborhood, and the city at large. Mayor Frank Picozzi called it a “very sad day” and urged residents to show compassion to the first-responders who’d handled the crisis.

At Warwick Early Learning Center, where Liam was a student, the school district immediately sent in psychologists and social workers to help the students, faculty, and staff with the tragic news, said School Committee Chairman Shaun Galligan. Teachers from other schools also came in, to relieve those who were distraught, he said.

“The community is absolutely devastated,” Galligan said.

Galligan visited the school on Thursday, after getting the news about Liam’s murder. Galligan’s own 4-year-old son is in a classroom just a few doors away from Liam’s. “Yesterday was a very tough day, and emotional,” Galligan said. “You look at the situation, and you feel for your child.”

Warwick Sgt. William Castaldi, who is a school resource officer partnered with comfort K-9 Charley, put out a request on Facebook for other comfort police dogs to come help. Word spread within minutes, and Friday morning, comfort K-9s Jovie of Coventry police, Blue from Tiverton, Elvy from Brown University, Cali from Cranston, Raymond from Hopkinton, Clipper from Cumberland, joined Charley at Warwick Early Learning Center to visit with the children and their teachers.

“The dogs are going classroom to classroom, even the teachers are spending time with dogs as well,” Galligan said. “The support from community and teachers has been great.”

The children are so young that they didn’t seem to know that something bad had happened to one of their friends, Galligan said. But, they could see that their teachers were upset, and they probably will ask questions.

Galligan encouraged parents to reach out to the school and ask for advice from the psychologists and social workers about how to talk to their children about the tragedy.

Galligan has three sons, ages 8, 6, and 4, and he knows that they may ask about what happened.

“I’ll say that it’s very sad and sometimes bad things occur.” Galligan said Friday. “And that’s why you should value each and every day with people you love.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.