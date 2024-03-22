Why are N.H. farmers angry about an $8 million crop loss program?

But since farmers have started applying for the money, some are angry about how the program was designed and the type of information the state is requesting in order to process their applications.

So when the state announced it was using $8 million of federal money to create a relief fund for farmers who had been impacted, it seemed like that would be welcome news.

CONCORD, N.H. — Last year was a distressing one for many local farmers who saw their crops destroyed by extreme weather, including a frost in May that wiped out some of the state’s fruit coupled with relentless rain and flooding .

This week, Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper met with farmers in a tightly moderated Zoom meeting to answer questions about the program. The goal wasn’t for the over 50 attendees to air their grievances, but to provide clarification and assistance if they had questions about the application process.

Still, the vibe wasn’t great. “No smiles on the screen. Tough crowd today,” said Seth Wilner, of UNH extension, after cracking a joke as he walked the group through the application process. The farmers, it turned out, were not in a joking mood.

In an interview after the meeting, Paul Franklin, who owns Riverview Farm in Plainfield, said many farmers are upset because they thought the program would make awards based on how much farms had lost.

“We want to have some recognition of what we lost to help us get through,” he said.

Instead, the program looks at the effect of the loss – it takes into account how much farmers lost from damaged crops but also revenues from other areas of their farm business.

But Franklin said people made deeply personal decisions to keep their businesses afloat, like dipping into their retirement, and he bristles at the idea of handing that information over to the state, even if it means accessing more funding.

Franklin said he applied to the program, but his award would cover less than 3 percent of the value of the apple crop he lost. “That’s not meaningful,” he said.

Jasper told the farmers there’s not enough money to only look at lost revenue. “No one ever intended this to be an income replacement program,” he said. “It was always intended to be a program that would keep people from going out of business.”

As of Wednesday, nine farm applications had been processed and four more applications were submitted, according to Wilner. The deadline to apply is May 15. It’s unclear how any remaining funds would be allocated after that point.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.