Medication abortion surge drives US abortions to highest level in more than a decade, data show

Almost every state where abortions are legal saw an increase in the number of abortions last year, including Massachusetts, with data showing the number of abortions in 2023 were 26 percent higher than in 2020 , according to the research. States without complete bans on abortions recorded a 25 percent increase in abortions in 2023 compared to 2020, according to Guttmacher.

There were more than 1 million abortions performed in the US health care system last year, a 10 percent increase from 2020 and the highest number recorded since 2011 , according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research organization.

Medication abortions in the US have surged in recent years , even amid bans in more than a dozen states, underscoring the stakes of a Supreme Court case next week that could restrict access to a widely used abortion medication.

Although abortions increased in states where they remained legal, states that border those with abortion bans saw significant spikes in abortion rates, such as Illinois, which borders Missouri, Kentucky, and West Virginia. In Illinois, the number of abortions in 2023 was up 72 percent over 2020.

Dr. Danielle Roncari, a gynecologist and director of family planning at Tufts Medical Center, said the data shows that people are continuing to receive abortion care, even after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“This [data] has sort of shown that patients are still accessing care no matter what,” Roncari said. “In some cases, [patients] really need to go through extraordinary means to be able to access their basic kind of healthcare needs.”

The latest report comes days before the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether to limit access to the abortion drug mifepristone and impose other restrictions — even in states where abortion remains legal.

The hearing is scheduled for March 26. It will the court’s first abortion case since the reversal of Roe.

Mifepristone, one of two medications used to end pregnancies up to 10 weeks, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration more than two decades ago. The plaintiff in the case has attempted to raise questions about the drug’s safety.

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to step in after the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in August that mifepristone should remain legal but with significant limits on patients’ access to the drug.

If the Supreme Court upholds the appeals court ruling, it would strip telehealth access for medication abortion, including mailing mifepristone, and would require patients to visit a clinic three times before receiving a medication abortion. A ruling is not expected until this summer.

In 2023, medication abortions accounted for approximately 642,700 — or 63 percent — of the roughly 1 million abortions performed within the US formal healthcare system, according to Guttmacher. That’s up from 53 percent in 2020.

Researchers say several factors may contribute to recent trends in the number of abortions, including expanded accessibility to telehealth services, increased financial support for people seeking care, and shield laws that protect healthcare providers from delivering care to patients in the states where abortion is banned.

“The drastic loss of access in states with bans has been counterbalanced by monumental efforts on the part of clinics, abortion funds, and logistical support organizations to help people in ban states access care through financial and practical support,” the Guttmacher Institute’s report said.

Roncari noted that even before state bans, patients often chose medication abortion for the ability to access care at home. Now, medication abortion has become more common nationwide post-Dobbs — and easily accessible in some states.

Earlier this month, Walgreens and CVS announced they would start dispensing mifepristone, including all of its Massachusetts and Rhode Island pharmacies.

The number of medication abortions in 2023 is “almost certainly an undercount” because the numbers do not reflect abortions that happen outside of “formal health care systems,” or abortion medications that were delivered to people in states where abortion is banned, the Guttmacher report said.

“More than three out of five abortion patients in the United States use medication abortion,” Amy Friedrich-Karnik, Guttmacher’s director of federal policy, said in a statement that accompanied the report. “Reinstating outdated and medically unnecessary restrictions on the provision of mifepristone would negatively impact people’s lives and decrease abortion access across the country.”

Alyssa Vega can be reached at alyssa.vega@globe.com.