Police find Missouri student Riley Strain’s body in Tennessee river after nearly 2-week search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee on Friday announced that Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Nashville for nearly two weeks, has been found dead.

Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain's body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed,” the police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “An autopsy is pending.”