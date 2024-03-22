Biden’s, Harris’s distinct tunes on abortion? They’re orchestrated.

Re “Harris far more direct than Biden about abortion” (Page A1, March 20): The vice president serves at the behest of the president. Their respective remarks on a subject are orchestrated. In terms of the issue of abortion policy, think good cop, better cop.

Regardless of what Vice President Kamala Harris’s personal or political perspectives were and are, I’m sure she knew when she agreed to be running mate that her job was to say what the president wanted her to say. President Biden and Harris or their staffs may negotiate the specifics in each instance, but in general, that is the way the system works.