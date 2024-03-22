Ending homelessness — for veterans, indeed for all

Our low-barrier supportive housing initiatives have helped break the cycle of persistent homelessness, decrease the need for expensive emergency and acute health services, and reduce Medicaid costs, with an estimated annual health care savings of $5,267 per person, per year. Supportive housing ends homelessness and strengthens our communities, providing the stability people with complex health challenges need to thrive. By 2030, 10,000 more supportive housing units will be required in Massachusetts to tackle this real-time crisis.

Re “Ending veteran homelessness is achievable” (Editorial, March 18): The Commonwealth’s success in addressing veteran homelessness is a model for ending chronic homelessness. As well reported, Massachusetts is in a housing crisis. Shelters are full, tent encampments are growing across the state, and providers describe an increase in older adults facing homelessness. People with disabilities are among the hardest hit, including veterans and many others. The Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance works with partners statewide to expand supportive housing for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

Clearly, strategic planning and a commitment to supportive housing can end homelessness. We need the political will to bring housing solutions to scale for all populations.

Joyce Tavon

Chief executive officer

Caitlin Golden

Chief policy and strategy officer

Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance

Boston





Don’t lose sight of the struggles of veterans in nursing homes

Dignity Alliance Massachusetts supports calls to end homelessness, especially among veterans. Pairing housing with support services is key. American Rescue Plan Act funds provide a unique opportunity to reduce the current homeless population to essentially zero. However, the plight of thousands of veterans currently residing in nursing home settings also requires attention. The Legislature has appropriated $200 million in a bond issue to address the needs of older veterans, particularly those who desire to live with maximum independence in their community in a less restrictive environment. However, there has been little movement on the use of those funds.

While veterans may be secure in nursing home settings, recent revelations, particularly by the Disability Law Center in its report on Bear Mountain in Worcester, indicate the perils of veterans among those who live in these facilities. We encourage the Healey administration to move on this funding and invest it in suitable housing for veterans.

James A. Lomastro

Conway

The writer is a member of the Coordinating Committee of Dignity Alliance Massachusetts.