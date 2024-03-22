Even under stricter rules, we’d still hasten horseshoe crabs’ demise

We should applaud Massachusetts regulators for finally moving to protect horseshoe crabs when they are spawning (“Horseshoe crabs get new state protections,” Metro, March 20). But this action alone will not save the crabs from the risk of extinction. Even if the regulations are approved, as expected, each year Massachusetts will still allow 140,000 horseshoe crabs to be killed for use as bait and 200,000 more to be bled for use in laboratories, with an estimated 15 to 29 percent of them dying after being released back into the wild.

Two commercial enterprises threaten horseshoe crab survival, which is already severely threatened by climate change — whelk and eel fisheries that use them as bait and biomedical companies that use their blood to isolate a sensitive natural substance known for detecting bacterial endotoxins in vaccines, intravenous equipment, implants, and other agents or devices that enter our bodies. Yet highly effective alternatives to using the crabs exist for both of these industries — other plentiful natural baits and widely available synthetic endotoxin tests, already in use or being tested by Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and other companies.