A $2 million gift to Chelsea’s La Colaborativa

Vega, the group’s executive director, told me she couldn’t believe that La Colaborativa had been given $2 million. “Are you sure? Can you double check?” Vega said she kept asking Dinanyili Paulino, the group’s executive vice president and her right hand, after Paulino spotted the message in the junk folder. “They said the money would be available the next day. I go to the bank and the money is right there. I still can’t believe that such an amount of money is sitting in our account.”

That’s what happened to Gladys Vega and her staff at La Colaborativa in Chelsea when they received the announcement from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call program , which this week awarded unrestricted grants to 361 organizations nationwide worth a total of $640 million .

Imagine being given $2 million and you almost miss the email notifying you of the gift because it went to your spam folder.

Scott’s brand of no-strings-attached philanthropy is pretty well known by now. Five years ago, the billionaire author pledged to give at least half of her wealth — her net worth is currently at nearly $40 billion — during her lifetime. Since 2020 she’s given away more than $14.4 billion.La Colaborativa is one of at least 19 awardees of Scott’s Open Call in Massachusetts. More than a handful of those, including La Colaborativa, Lawyers for Civil Rights, and English for New Bostonians, focus on serving immigrants.

Advertisement

Vega told me that she vividly remembers a moment during the COVID-19 pandemic when she didn’t know if she was going to have money to pay her staff while at the same time continuing to offer life-saving services to the Chelsea community, an early epicenter of COVID-19.

The reality is that most nonprofits live in a permanent state of struggle. Most of these organizations have bootstrapped themselves into existence and built a good reputation. But they are used to being frugal since funding isn’t always reliable. And to suddenly get a massive donation like this is earth-shaking, a strong validation of their mission and a huge visibility boost.

Advertisement

Vega has grown La Colaborativa into an organization that has a $10 million dollar budget. Scott’s grant will help establish “an apprenticeship institute,” Vega said, where people can learn building trades like plumbing and carpentry. She wants to help people in Chelsea improve their economic status. “We want to transition the people of Chelsea into the middle-class,” Vega said. “Since the pandemic, we’ve been clear that our goal is to create economic sustainability in our community so that people don’t depend on public benefits. And this funding will help do that.”

The grant couldn’t have come at a better time for English for New Bostonians, Claudia Green, the group’s executive director, told me. The organization has an annual budget of $3.6 million and helps establish low-cost and free English as a Second Language classes for adult immigrants. “Coming out of the pandemic and now some funding is no longer available. … This has been a challenging financial year for us,” Green said.

The gift also comes at a time of great need. There are currently more than 20,000 adult immigrants waiting for a spot in a free ESL class. “That’s the highest I’ve ever seen it,” Green said. “It used to be around 17,000 or 18,000.”

Advertisement

Green also said that the organization has been leading a pilot program since January, in partnership with the state’s Office for Refugees and Immigrants, to offer English as a Second Language lessons in 14 of the emergency assistance shelter locations. So far the program has served more than 580 migrants.

I asked both women if they were worried that Scott’s generous gift might deter potential donors. Would people think the organizations are flush with funds after such major gifts?

”Our growth doesn’t stop because we got $2 million. The need is much greater,” Vega said. Surprisingly, English for New Bostonians received a donation after Yield Giving’s announcement, Green told me. “It was someone who had never donated to us and they were like, ‘congratulations, here you go.’ So I hope that this serves as a signal to other funders that we’re doing good work and that they should join us in meeting these short- and long-term needs.”

This is an excerpt from ¡Mira!, a Globe Opinion newsletter from columnist Marcela García. Sign up to get this in your inbox a day early.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.