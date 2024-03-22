What do new federal electric vehicle standards mean for Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is one of a handful of states that had already adopted strict rules for EVs, following the lead of California’s standards, which are even more ambitious than what the Biden administration rolled out on Wednesday. Massachusetts is requiring that 35 percent of vehicles sold in the state in 2026 are electric, and that by 2035, all of them are. The new Biden administration rules phase in requirements more gradually.

The federal government rolled out new tailpipe regulations this week aimed at slashing emissions and speeding up the adoption of climate-friendlier vehicles. If all goes well, these rules will help ensure that by 2032, the majority of new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the United States are all-electric or hybrid.

That doesn’t mean the new federal regulations won’t help Massachusetts meet its targets, though. Experts on electric vehicles in Massachusetts say that for consumers, the new federal regulations should drive costs down and result in more choices on the showroom floor.

“The competition in the industry is going to be excellent,” said Larry Chretien, executive director of the advocacy group Green Energy Consumers Alliance.

Dwayne Breger, director of the Clean Energy Extension at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said the key difference will be that instead of a few states being out front trying to force the industry in one direction, the whole nation will be behind it.

“That will enable Massachusetts consumers to benefit from a broader market, a great variety and diversity of electric vehicles to choose from, and hopefully lower costs as well,” he said.

That’s good news for the Healey administration, which adopted the California standard in March 2023, because right now EV sales in Massachusetts are far from where they will need to be in just two short years. Last year, just over 12 percent of cars sold in the state were electric, meaning electric vehicles’ share of the market will have to nearly triple by the time 2026 models are being sold to meet the benchmark.

Two years ago, there were just over 70,000 EVs registered in Massachusetts — 26,000 of which were plug-in hybrids — according to state data. That’s ahead of where the state projected it needed to be, but Katherine Antos, the state undersecretary of decarbonization and resilience, acknowledged that “the hardest lift is what is happening in the years ahead.”

The state has set a target of 900,000 electric vehicles on the road by the end of the decade, roughly 18 percent of the passenger cars and trucks on the road in 2022.

To get where the state needs to go, Massachusetts has revamped its EV incentive program, called MOR-EV, increasing the amount of rebates available, expanding it to offer additional funds for income-qualifying customers, and creating an incentive for used electric vehicles, too.

The state has also been working to increase the availability of charging infrastructure to push more people to go electric.

“If we’re going to cut our emissions in half by 2030, this is the work that we need to be putting into place now to drive this transition,” Antos said.

But all the chargers in the world won’t matter if car buyers don’t like what’s being offered.

On the showroom floor at his Milford Nissan dealership, electric vehicle ambassador Guy Bedau said that when someone walks in, they’re not necessarily looking for a car based on whether it’s electric or gas. They’re thinking, “given the cars that are available, what’s the one that I find the most appealing, that will fit my needs as I see them, and that I just want to have sitting in my driveway,” he said.

But a lack of options can really hold people back from making an EV purchase, he said.

Selling electric vehicles is already more challenging, especially when buyers already might have concerns about how far an EV can go on a charge, how they function in winter, and a perceived shortage of charging infrastructure.

“Consumers are often attracted to cars with capabilities they don’t need, but they want,” Bedau said. “That’s kind of the American way — freedom — right? The option to do this and that, even though I mostly won’t or maybe I never have.”

While Bedau notes that in his 12 years selling electric cars there’s already been an explosion of choice, federal regulations should push manufacturers to innovate even more quickly, to get more affordable options out there.

And unlike pushing for offshore wind or installing more home heat pumps, what makes this major transformation seem a bit easier, perhaps, than other aspects of the clean energy transition, is that electric vehicles are, well — cool.

“In this case,” said Breger of UMass Amherst, “once people drive an electric vehicle, they recognize how nice of a technology it is and how in many ways it’s a step up.”

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.