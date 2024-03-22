BU routs Maine, advances to epic Hockey East championship clash vs. top-seeded BC

BU had prevailed in both of their regular-season meetings by a goal on consecutive nights at Agganis Arena before Thanksgiving.

Both teams already had clinched berths in the NCAA regionals with BU guaranteed a No. 1 seed and Maine likely a No. 2. While the Terriers were defending tournament champions the Black Bears were making their first appearance in the semis in a dozen years.

Boston University squelched Maine 4-1 in the Hockey East semifinals Friday night at TD Garden, advancing to Saturday’s championship game against top-seeded archrival Boston College, which bombarded Massachusetts 8-1 in the earlier semifinal.

This time the Terriers took first bite with sophomore center Ryan Greene scoring at 8:59 of the opening period, taking a feed from linemate Quinn Hutson and firing a wrister from between the circles past goaltender Albin Boija.

BU doubled its lead on the power play in the second period with defenseman Lane Hutson launching another wrister from in front at 9:21.

Maine caught a break less than five minutes into the third period when Shane Lachance’s power-play goal was negated for offsides upon review.

Then the Black Bears, who outshot BU, 33-18, on the night, cashed their own man-up chance at 6:48 when Lynden Breen fired a sharply-angled wrister to the far side past goalie Mathieu Caron to make it 2-1.

But the Terriers went up by two again with another power-play tally at 10:43 as Greene scored his second from the same spot. Then Sam Stevens added an empty-netter to clinch it with 28 seconds to play.



