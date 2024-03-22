Watch: Celine Dion makes surprise appearance in Bruins’ locker room, reads starting lineup

The Bruins brought in a special guest to read off their starting lineup ahead of Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers — and Montreal Canadiens fans might be in shambles.

Multi-platinum singer Celine Dion took part in the Bruins’ pregame routine at TD Garden, with the Quebec-born superstar reading off Boston’s six starters in the team’s locker room.

Dion was introduced by a fellow Québécois in Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.