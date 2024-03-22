fb-pixelWatch: Celine Dion makes surprise appearance in Bruins’ locker room, reads starting lineup - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
Watch: Celine Dion makes surprise appearance in Bruins’ locker room, reads starting lineup

By Conor Ryan Boston.com Staff,Updated March 22, 2024, 9 minutes ago
Celine Dion was shown on the big screen during Thursday's Bruins-Rangers game.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins brought in a special guest to read off their starting lineup ahead of Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers — and Montreal Canadiens fans might be in shambles.

Multi-platinum singer Celine Dion took part in the Bruins’ pregame routine at TD Garden, with the Quebec-born superstar reading off Boston’s six starters in the team’s locker room.

Dion was introduced by a fellow Québécois in Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to introduce Celine Dion, who is going to do starting lineups. She has her two sons with her,” Montgomery said.

In expected fashion for the “Queen of Power Ballads,” Dion hit a few high notes while announcing Boston’s starting group of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, Danton Heinen, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Jeremy Swayman.

You can watch the video of Dion’s lineup reading below:

Dion and her sons stayed around for the game, drawing a huge cheer from the Garden crowd after she was featured on the video screen — blowing kisses and making a heart with her hands amid the ovation.

Dion was eventually named Fan of the Game in the closing minutes of the third period. Her presence ultimately wasn’t enough to lift the Bruins. The Rangers skated off the TD Garden ice with a 5-2 win.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.

