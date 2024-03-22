Celtics at Pistons: Red hot Celtics begin a six-game road trip in Detroit

If it weren’t for a spectacular fourth quarter from Dean Wade on March 5 and a neck-and-neck defeat to the defending champs the next night, Friday would mark 50 days since the Celtics lost.

And since that two-game skid to the Cavaliers and Nuggets, the Celtics have won seven in a row, punctuated by a rather nervy second half against the Giannis-less Bucks on Wednesday.

Now, the Celtics hit the road for a six games, beginning with a matchup against the Pistons on Friday night. After a brief moment in the sun in which they won three out of four, the 12-57 Pistons are back on a four-game losing streak.