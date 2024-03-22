Celtics at Pistons: Red hot Celtics begin a six-game road trip in Detroit

If it weren’t for a spectacular fourth quarter from Dean Wade on March 5 and a neck-and-neck defeat to the defending champs the next night, Friday would mark 50 days since the Celtics lost.
And since that two-game skid to the Cavaliers and Nuggets, the Celtics have won seven in a row, punctuated by a rather nervy second half against the Giannis-less Bucks on Wednesday.
Now, the Celtics hit the road for a six games, beginning with a matchup against the Pistons on Friday night. After a brief moment in the sun in which they won three out of four, the 12-57 Pistons are back on a four-game losing streak.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable. Jrue Holiday is out. Let’s get into it.
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
CELTICS
Season record: 55-14. vs. spread: 37-30, 2 pushes. Over/under: 33-36
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 4-6
PISTONS
Season record: 12-57. vs. spread: 34-34, 1 push. Over/under: 33-35, 1 push
Last 10 games: 3-7. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 3-7
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 121.0, Detroit 111.6
Points allowed per game: Boston 109.5, Detroit 120.1
Field goal percentage: Boston .485, Detroit .468
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .450, Detroit .490
3-point percentage: Boston .391, Detroit .353
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .348, Detroit .373
Stat of the day: Aside from the narrow win over the Bucks on Wednesday, all of the other victories during the Celtics’ current seven-game winning streak were decided by double digit margins.
Notes: The Celtics have a golden opportunity to keep the good times rolling during a six-game road trip, beginning the journey against the downtrodden, depleted Detroit Pistons on Friday. As it stands now, Boston will only play one team with a winning record (the New Orleans Pelicans) during its trip. ... The Celtics (55-14) already defeated the Pistons this week, recording a 119-94 home win on Monday despite starters Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday sitting out that contest. ... Detroit has lost four straight and is relying on two-way players and players on 10-day deals to fill out the rotation. ... On Wednesday, the Pistons revealed that starting forward Ausar Thompson (blood clot) and Isaiah Stewart (hamstring strain) would miss the remainder of the season. They were also missing key reserves Simon Fontecchio and Quentin Grimes due to injury in Wednesday’s 122-103 home loss to Indiana.
Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com. Follow him on X @samrobbohagan and on Instagram @samrobbohagan.