Jaylen Brown powers shorthanded Celtics past Pistons for eighth win in a row

Then the game began, and Brown made Williams look prescient. With Jayson Tatum sitting out to rest, Brown stepped in as the primary option, making 13 of 19 shots and scoring 33 points in the Celtics’ 129-102 win, their eighth in a row.

“Now, he shoots the lights out of the ball,” Williams said, “but you have to take the challenge.”

DETROIT — Before the Celtics faced the Pistons on Friday, Detroit coach Monty Williams was asked about the problems Jaylen Brown causes for opposing defenses. Williams said Brown has always been a talented offensive player, but his improved efficiency as a shooter has created new obstacles.

Brown entered the night shooting a career-best 50.1 percent from the field and boosted those numbers with another productive night. He made his first nine 2-point field goals and his full arsenal was on display, from mid-range pull-ups and acrobatic finishes in the lane.

Payton Pritchard started for Boston and registered 20 points and nine assists, and Derrick White finished with 19 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. In addition to Tatum, the Celtics were without Al Horford (toe) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder). Boston shot 52.8 percent from the field and won easily despite allowing the Pistons to connect on 50.6 percent of their attempts.

Sam Hauser has often started when multiple starters are out, but coach Joe Mazzulla tweaked his rotations by going with a double-big group featuring Xavier Tillman alongside Kristaps Porzingis, with Pritchard starting in place of Holiday. Tillman played eight first-half minutes, grabbed two rebounds and did not take a shot.

Late in the first quarter Marcus Sasser and Troy Brown Jr. combined to hit three 3-pointers during a 9-0 burst that gave the Pistons a 34-28 lead, their largest of the game.

Mazzulla believes end-of-quarter sequences can shift a game’s tenor, and he had to be pleased with the conclusion of the opening quarter. Detroit had a chance to essentially take the last shot, but Boston’s defense was active and engaged, forcing a shot-clock violation and giving the Celtics possession with 4.1 seconds left.

Mazzulla yelled to Oshae Brissett prior to his sidelines inbounds pass and gave him a subtle nod. Brissett flipped the ball to a streaking Pritchard, who rushed upcourt and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Hauser, who returned Friday after missing two games with a sprained ankle, hit a pair of 3-pointers near the start of the second quarter to help the Celtics briefly push back in front. Then they made their lead more permanent.

Trailing, 46-45, 3-point plays by Svi Mykhailiuk and White started a 10-0 burst, and Brown finished it with a basket inside. The All-Star forward was 8 for 8 from 2-point range in the first half.

The Celtics had another strong finish in the second quarter. Porzingis took away Detroit’s two-for-one chance when he came up with a steal that gave Boston its own two-for-one and led to a Pritchard 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 69-51 lead, their largest up that point. Even with three former All-Stars sidelined, this offense can turn into an avalanche. Pritchard had 16 points and seven assists in the first half.

Just about the only thing Brown did not do in the first half was hit a 3-pointer. But he filled in that box by draining three of them in the third quarter, including back-to-back triples that stretched Boston’s lead to 88-64. With Brown on the bench to start the fourth quarter, the Pistons briefly pulled within 15, but their gradual comeback never felt like the start of a concern for Boston.

