Top-ranked BC flexes its muscles, blasts past UMass to reach Hockey East championship game

Perreault led the nation in points before missing the last five games with an injury. The 2023 first-round pick of the New York Rangers was back in the lineup, skating with classmates Will Smith and Ryan Leonard, and posted two goals and two assists. So did sophomore Cutter Gauthier, who notched his NCAA-leading 33rd and 34th goals. Smith had a goal and three assists, while Leonard finished with a goal and two helpers.

With the loss, UMass (20-13-3) will have to wait on results of the rest of the conference tournaments to see if it will reach the NCAAs. National No. 1 BC (30-5-1) advanced to Saturday night’s championship game in its quest for a 12th conference tournament title and first since 2012.

The return of forward Gabe Perreault reunited Boston College’s vaunted freshman line, and spurred the Eagles to an 8-1 win over UMass in a men’s Hockey East semifinal at TD Garden on Friday.

It all started with a UMass goal 6:33 in, when Lucas Mercuri’s wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle deflected off a BC defender and beat netminder Jacob Fowler (27 saves) stick side. Junior Ryan Lautenbach helped set up the goal, carrying the puck along the right boards before dishing it over to Mercuri.

Advertisement

BC got the equalizer in 89 seconds on Leonard’s power play goal. Smith sent a shot from the point that UMass goalie Michael Hrabal (28 saves) was able to stop, but Leonard, posted right in front, knocked in the rebound to give the Amherst native six goals against UMass in three games.

The Eagles were on the man advantage after Aydar Suniev was whistled for tripping Leonard.

UMass’s first power play was a major one, after it won a challenge for a hit to the head by BC forward Mike Posma at 14:34. The Eagles, who entered the game with the best penalty kill in the nation at 89.8 percent, kept UMass off the board for the five minutes despite several good looks. The best came on Jack Musa’s shot from the left circle, which Fowler stopped with his glove.

Advertisement

Tied after a period, BC put up four goals in the second, beginning with Perreault’s first of the night at 4:41. He scored after Charlie Leddy fired a shot that was re-directed by Leonard. Hrabal made the save, but Perreault snuck the loose puck past him for his 16th of the season.

The lead grew to 3-1 two minutes later, when Gauthier carried the puck behind the net and flipped it back to a cutting Andre Gasseau, who knocked it past Hrabal. Two more came in the final four minutes of the second, just 46 seconds apart.

The freshman line struck again when Leonard one-timed a pass from Perreault. The puck struck Hrabal’s helmet and bounced on top of it before trickling down behind him, with Smith knocking it in at 16:03. It became 5-1 when Gauthier chased down a rebound and spun around from the left circle to knock one in at 16:49.

The Eagles, outshot, 9-5, in the first period, peppered UMass with 19 in the second while holding the Minutemen to seven.

The Minutemen opened the third period on the power play, but again failed to capitalize. BC made it 6-1 three minutes in through Aram Minnetian, 7-1 on Perreault’s second of the night two minutes later, and 8-1 on a Gauthier power-play tally.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.