What to know about Holy Cross women’s basketball as the Crusaders take on No. 1 Iowa

“We all know it Holy Cross. We know it in the Patriot League. But to be able on a national stage to show how amazing these these young women are ... I couldn’t have scripted this better,” Holy Cross coach Maureen Magarity said.

The Crusaders will square off against Caitlin Clark and top-seeded Iowa Saturday on ABC in front of a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd. It’s not the first time they’ve made the NCAA Tournament — this is their second-straight and 14th all-time appearance — but Saturday’s game will certainly be their most visible.

Holy Cross women’s basketball has ventured into the national spotlight in Iowa City, Iowa.

Although Holy Cross is a known quantity to many Massachusetts residents, women’s basketball fans across the country may have some questions. For those who aren’t yet in the know, here’s a crash course on the Crusaders.

The Holy Cross campus is in Worcester. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

What to know about Holy Cross

Just off Interstate 290 in Worcester sits Holy Cross, a Jesuit, liberal arts college with an enrollment of about 3,000. Founded in 1843 as the first Catholic college in New England (Boston College, founded in 1863, was the second), Holy Cross’s ivy-covered buildings have the look of a quintessential New England college.

Its 27 varsity sports all compete at the Division I level. The women’s basketball team played its first season in 1972 as a Division III program, going 0-12 that year. They moved up to Division II in 1980 and in 1982 made the jump to Division I, where they have played since.

In comparison, Iowa enrolls 31,500 students and has 20 varsity sports.

The Globe’s own Dan Shaughnessy is a Holy Cross alumnus. Other notable graduates include former presidential chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci, Ringer founder Bill Simmons, Celtics legend Bob Cousy, and Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

Holy Cross basketball plays at the Hart Center, which has a capacity of 3,536 (for contrast: Carver-Hawkeye Arena seats 15,500).

And the Crusader football team calls Fitton Field — capacity 23,500 — home. The Hawkeye football team’s Kinnick Stadium seats a whopping 69,250.

Holy Cross players to watch

While Caitlin Clark is the name to know for Iowa, Cara McCormack and Bronagh Power-Cassidy are the workhorses on the Crusaders’ roster.

Power-Cassidy, a senior guard from Dublin, leads all Holy Cross scorers with 16.7 points per game, and she averages 4.9 rebounds. She put up 21 in the Patriot League championship game to help the Crusaders lock up their March Madness spot. McCormack, also a senior guard, averages 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Who is the Holy Cross coach?

Maureen Magarity has a 71-40 record in four seasons in Worcester, and she’s led her team to consecutive Patriot League titles. Before coaching at Holy Cross, she led the University of New Hampshire program for 10 seasons.

Her father, Dave Magarity, coached the men’s basketball team at Marist in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., for 18 seasons, from 1986 to 2004. He then moved to women’s basketball, coaching Army for 15 seasons before retiring in 2021.

In 2021, Dave and Maureen made history as the first father and daughter to coach against each other when Army and Holy Cross played at West Point, N.Y. Maureen and Holy Cross won.

How did Holy Cross make the NCAA Tournament?

With a win over Boston University in the Patriot League championship game (a rematch of the 2023 final), the Crusaders earned their second straight NCAA Tournament berth.

But the ride wasn’t always smooth. After winning their first eight league games, the Crusaders went through a 1-5 slump in which they did not clear 50 points three times. Magarity tinkered with the lineup until the Crusaders found their groove again, and the Crusaders cruised into March Madness with a 20-12 record.

Holy Cross snagged a 16 seed on Selection Sunday and shipped out to Iowa to take on Tennessee-Martin in a First Four matchup.

The Crusaders dispatched the Skyhawks in short order, earning a 72-45 win in which Magarity played her entire bench. McCormack led Holy Cross with a career-high 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, earning the Crusaders their first NCAA Tournament win since 1991.

Holy Cross women’s basketball NCAA Tournament history

In 14 appearances in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, Holy Cross has won just two games and has never made it past the Round of 32.

Prior to this year’s win over UT-Martin, Holy Cross’s only tournament win came in 1991, when the 11th-seed Crusaders beat No. 6 Maryland in overtime. The following game, Holy Cross dropped an 84-58 decision to Auburn. (The Tigers fell to eventual champion Tennessee in the Sweet 16.)

In all other NCAA Tournament appearances, the Crusaders have lost by double digits in the Round of 64.

The Caitlin Clark effect

Read Tara Sullivan’s latest column:

In booking their chance to face the Hawkeyes by winning a play-in game Thursday night, Holy Cross finds itself center stage in sports’s biggest show. The 16th-seeded Crusaders may be a David to the No. 1 seed Goliath in Iowa, but for the small private school from Worcester, the chance to enter the orbit of this ever-expanding universe is like a gift from the basketball gods. Hard as it will be to defend the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, tough as it will be to topple a top-ranked team on its home court, this is a joyride through a story that continues to captivate the nation.

The Caitlin Clark Effect. For Holy Cross, it’s everywhere, everything all at once, a once-in-a-program opportunity for exposure and experience.

It’s Holy Cross coach Maureen Magarity getting to shake Clark’s hand in the hallway of the arena and calling it a “fan-girl” moment. Read more here.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.