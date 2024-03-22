Holy Cross women’s basketball is experiencing the Caitlin Clark Effect first-hand

In booking their chance to face the Hawkeyes by winning a play-in game Thursday night , Holy Cross finds itself center stage in sports’s biggest show. The 16th-seeded Crusaders may be a David to the No. 1 seed Goliath in Iowa, but for the small private school from Worcester, the chance to enter the orbit of this ever-expanding universe is like a gift from the basketball gods. Hard as it will be to defend the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer , tough as it will be to topple a top-ranked team on its home court, this is a joyride through a story that continues to captivate the nation.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the center of the women’s basketball universe will be Iowa. The cavernous confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be filled to the brim, 15,000-plus rabid fans eagerly awaiting the first step of Caitlin Clark’s final NCAA Tournament journey. The first-round game will be televised nationally on ABC, one more piece of what has come to be known as the Caitlin Clark Effect.

The Caitlin Clark Effect. For Holy Cross, it’s everywhere, everything all at once, a once-in-a-program opportunity for exposure and experience.

It’s Holy Cross coach Maureen Magarity getting to shake Clark’s hand in the hallway of the arena and calling it a “fan-girl” moment.

It’s senior guard Cara McCormack doing her best Clark impression in Thursday night’s blowout win over Tennessee-Martin, lifting her diminutive 5-foot-3-inch frame to a career-best seven 3-pointers.

It’s Maureen’s father Dave Magarity, the longtime, now retired coach of Army women’s basketball, running into Clark and her boyfriend, Iowa men’s player Connor McCaffery, in the training room and saying hello to McCaffery, son of his childhood friend and Iowa men’s coach Fran McCaffery but smiling at Clark and thinking, “The poor kid, she’s got to have bodyguards around her!”

Cara McCormack had 23 points in Holy Cross's 72-45 victory over Tennessee-Martin in Thursday's play-in game. Matthew Holst/Getty

It’s Maureen Magarity taking time before that UT-Martin game to bring her Clark-loving daughters, fifth-grader Charlotte and second-grader Caroline, to the campus bookstore to snag some coveted “If you break it, you own it” T-shirts marking Clark’s recent record-breaking shot, and mom reminding said daughters they won’t be wearing those shirts Saturday.

It’s Holy Cross senior forward Janelle Allen seeing her Tik Tok post go viral, one in which she and her teammates marvel as they first take the Iowa court, comparing the 15,500-seat arena with their 3,536-seat home (4,000 with standing room), and it’s Allen relishing the chance to visit with her brother, Iowa football player Brian Allen.

It’s Maureen having the platform to wax poetic about her senior leading scorer, Bronagh Power-Cassidy, the Dublin native and Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, knowing that the many new Google searches and information requests as a result bring attention to a fabulous player and increase exposure for her program.

It’s Dave and his wife Rita being so ready to support the oldest of their three children that they turned their car around on the way home from the Patriot League championship win over Boston University, aborting the drive to Delaware to return to Massachusetts and board the team’s charter flight to Des Moines. It was a drive that necessitated a stop at West Point to see middle daughter Katie, do some laundry, and convince Katie and her husband Chris, the Army baseball coach, to take care of their beloved goldendoodle Rudy.

It’s an entire roster of Holy Cross players bouncing off the court after beating UT-Martin, finally able to discuss out loud what they were all thinking, chattering about the sight of Clark and her teammates in the stands scouting their game, knowing, as McCormack put it, that they were closing in on “the biggest stage we’ll ever play in.”

Coach Maureen Magarity has her team on a big stage this week. Matthew Holst/Getty

It’s the memory of the Holy Cross contingent’s attendance at Tuesday night’s NIT men’s opener, when Iowa beat Kansas State, and knowing that unlike that game, Dave said, “There’s not going to be one empty seat on Saturday.”

It’s recognizing the exponential growth in women’s college hoops in just the few years since his own retirement after the 2020 season, and knowing his daughter would be coaching in the epicenter of the explosion Saturday. “Of all the places you could be at this point in the history of women’s basketball, to be here, on center stage, on national TV, ABC, it’s amazing,” Dave said.

It’s Maureen getting a laugh out of one text in particular from the hundreds filling up her phone, from a coaching friend at perennial power UConn with this advice on stopping Clark: “Just take away her right, you’ll be fine.” As if it were that easy.

It’s Maureen having the chance to tour so many of Iowa’s other sports facilities — never mind the women’s volleyball locker room they get to use, complete with lounge areas and electronic white boards — and hear from every coach how much Clark has brought eyeballs to their own teams, too.

It’s the visiting Holy Cross coaching staff contemplating a shopping trip for new outfits or appointments for hair and makeup before the ABC appearance, mainstream coverage unlike anything the Patriot League usually gets. “No disrespect to ESPN+, but to be on ESPN2 [for the play-in game] we were freaking out,” Maureen said.

It’s all of it, a moment to be relished, cherished, remembered.

“I don’t think anything will prepare us for what we are about to step into,” Magarity said during a quickly arranged Zoom call Friday, just one more slice of evidence of the interest in this game. “That’s awesome. That’s where women’s basketball is now.

“This team will be focused and competitive and ready to play. At the end of the day, we’re playing arguably the best player of all time, and that’s really going to be cool.

“Hopefully we’ll show up and represent not only our program, but the college as a whole, the Patriot League, and the state of Massachusetts.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.