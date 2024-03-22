Jrue Holiday is on the mend from a sprained shoulder, but the Celtics have no need to rush him back

But Jrue Holiday said Friday that his absence is about more than simply being cautious. The point guard missed his third consecutive game Friday due to a sprained right shoulder joint he says he suffered when he was hit on a screen during the Celtics’ win over the Wizards on Sunday , and he told the Globe he has been experiencing “dead arm.”

DETROIT — The Celtics entered Friday night’s game against the Pistons with a 10½-game lead over the second-place Bucks with just 13 games remaining. They will eventually secure the No. 1 seed, perhaps as soon as next week, and this comfortable spot has led them to rest some of their top players down the stretch.

“I’m feeling something, for sure,” Holiday said.

Holiday said he has been receiving medical treatment, but rest is the primary elixir. He believes he is making progress, but does not have a timeline for his return.

The Celtics’ spot atop the standings could allow them to be more careful over these final three weeks of the regular season. Kristaps Porzingis returned to face Detroit on Monday after missing five games due to hamstring tightness, and said that he would probably have come back sooner if the stakes were higher.

Holiday said the team’s record makes it a bit easier to sit out, but he wants to get back onto the floor whenever he is able.

“I still want to play,” Holiday said. “That’s part of the reason I play basketball. But it’s also keeping rhythm. Sometimes when you’re out for a long time you break rhythm, but I feel like I’ve been in a good groove and I want to continue to play.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Holiday is showing gradual improvement and the team will continue bringing him along slowly.

“But he’s in good shape,” Mazzulla said. “He’s doing well. He’s getting better.”

This season Holiday is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while shooting 44.5 percent from the 3-point line. Al Horford (toe) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) both sat out Friday against Detroit, but those are believed to be planned rest days. Horford has not played in back-to-backs all season.

Return of Hauser

Forward Sam Hauser returned Friday after missing two games because of a sprained ankle. He had made 10 of 13 3-pointers when he suffered the injury five minutes into the third quarter of Boston’s win over the Wizards and appeared positioned to challenge Klay Thompson’s single-game NBA record of 14 3-pointers.

Celtics forward Sam Hauser has hit 43.2 percent of his 3-point attempts this season. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Then he stepped on the foot of a player on Washington’s bench and turned the ankle, bringing his night to an end.

“I didn’t really think it was a bummer,” he said of the chance to set the record. “I made the most of the minutes I was out there. It was just unfortunate what happened. I’m sure I’ll be back in that position again.”

Hauser was mostly relieved that the injury did not result in a long-term absence.

“It didn’t feel great, that’s for sure,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect or how it was going to feel in the days to come, but it’s felt pretty good throughout the week.”

Jaylen Brown, shooting star

Jaylen Brown is shooting a career-best 50 percent from the floor. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown poured in 31 points in his team’s home win over Detroit on Monday. Pistons coach Monty Williams said Brown has become an even bigger problem for opposing defenses this season.

“The thing with Jaylen that’s tough to guard is his shooting has gotten so much better,” Williams said. “Catch shot, off the dribble, right and left. I thought he was a tough guard before, but you could limit some of his stuff because he didn’t shoot it as well as he does now. Now he shoots the lights out of the ball, but you have to take the challenge.”

