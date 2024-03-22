C.J. Cron, Joely Rodriguez opt out of minor league deals, but both hope to stay with Red Sox

“It’s just part of the process. My goal coming here was to make this team. It might not happen,” said Cron, who would make $2 million if added to the roster. “I had that opportunity to opt out. In a couple days, we’ll see the final result. I guess it’s up to them to decide.”

Both players expressed hope of remaining with the Sox. However, their priority is clearly a big league opportunity.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Veteran first baseman C.J. Cron and lefthanded pitcher Joely Rodriguez exercised the right to opt out of their minor league deals with the Red Sox on Friday. The Sox have until Sunday to decide whether to add the twoto their big league roster or permit them to become free agents.

Advertisement

Cron — a career .260/.320/.471 hitter who posted a .248/.295/.434 line with the Rockies and Angels last year — signed with the Sox in early March, and has had just 15 spring training plate appearances, going 2 for 11 with three walks. The 34-year-old acknowledged that he’s still searching to calibrate his approach in the batter’s box.

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

“As a hitter, timing goes and it comes. You want it to be there during the season. It’s not great right now, but that’s really just a snap-the-fingers thing. Usually one swing will get you right back on track,” said Cron. “Once those lights turn on in the season, nothing can really replicate that. I feel confident that when that happens, I’ll be good to go.”

Rodriguez, 32, was limited by injuries to 11 games for the Red Sox last year, forging a 6.55 ERA while striking out 14, walking six, and allowing two homers in 11 innings. He returned on a minor league deal that would be worth $1.5 million (plus up to $500,000 in bonuses) if he makes the big league team. He is hopeful of spending a healthy year with the Sox.

Advertisement

“We’ll see what’s going to happen. I’d like to be here. They know me from last year. I feel so comfortable here,” said Rodriguez. “I’m so excited to start the year, compete, and try to help the team as best as I can. That’s my goal.”

Whether that opportunity exists for Cron and Rodriguez should be evident by Sunday.

Criswell to Worcester

With Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck in the starting rotation, righthander Cooper Criswell was optioned to Triple A Worcester, where he’ll start and serve as a depth rotation option of first resort.

“Obviously, the news stinks, but know your role, stick to that, and right now, they want me to stay ready in case something happens to a starter,” said Criswell. “At the end of the day, I want to be in the big leagues, helping the big league club. So, [being optioned] stinks, but it’s nice, for sure, to stay stretched out as a starter.”

Righthander Zack Kelly, who didn’t pitch in a game after March 2 because of oblique soreness, was also optioned to Triple-A.

Veteran duo feeling fine

Relievers Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin reported to camp on Friday with no discomfort after appearing in a spring training game on Thursday. The Sox believe both will be ready for the start of the season with one additional outing this weekend in Fort Myers and one during the two-game exhibition series in Texas against the Rangers. “We feel comfortable where they’re at,” said manager Alex Cora. … Cora said the Sox didn’t have any other roster decisions to announce but that they’re close to identifying their 26-man roster for Opening Day in Seattle. Ceddanne Rafaela appears a near-lock to make the team as the primary center fielder. Assuming Rafaela is in center, Cora said Jarren Duran would get time at all three outfield spots while serving as the primary leadoff hitter.

Advertisement

Pitching plans

With two split-squad games on tap for Saturday, Brayan Bello will start in Bradenton against the Pirates — with a prospect-laden group expected to include Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony — and Nick Pivetta will start a night game in Fort Myers against the Twins. Kutter Crawford will start in Fort Myers on Sunday, Whitlock will start Monday in Texas against the Rangers, and the Sox will have a bullpen game on Tuesday. Houck will stay in Fort Myers for a minor league game on Wednesday. … Though several news outlets reported that Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara served as an interpreter for Hideki Okajima while the lefty pitched for the Sox, a Red Sox spokesperson said Mizuhara never worked for the team.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.