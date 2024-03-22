Red Sox catcher-of-the-future Kyle Teel has athletic excellence in his DNA

Teel has been part of more teams than he can count. From youth leagues to travel, from high school to college, from the patriotic to the professional, from the field to the diamond, he has spent the bulk of his 22 years on somebody’s roster. That all of them have felt like family to him makes so much sense, when you realize that his first-ever team really was family.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For as long as Kyle Teel can remember, being on a team has meant being part of a family, a chosen group of like-minded players bonding through trust and loyalty, a mutual mandate not simply to play with each other, but for each other too.

From his youngest days, he and his younger brother Aidan were dropped into a seemingly endless roster of cousins — a gaggle of Teels and Donohues always ready for a game of something.

“We would play catch in the street in front of my aunt’s house all day,” Teel recalled during a break in spring training, the Florida sun beaming over the Red Sox minor league clubhouse beside him, “and then once the sun went down, we would put on boxing gloves and go in the attic and we would have boxing matches up there.”

That roster of relatives is at the heart of what has delivered Teel here, as one of the top prospects in the Red Sox system, a lefthanded-hitting catcher with a rifle arm, an infielder’s athleticism, and a coach’s brain. The Red Sox would love nothing more than for his continued development to let them plant him behind the plate as an anchor to a more competitive future, a rock-solid foundation at a high-value position.

It’s a lot to put on a young player, but if management insists on continuing its cost-cutting and bargain-hunting, this is the best, most optimistic way forward.

“We definitely have that next wave of players we’re excited about, a mix of being excited about what they’re capable of and holding ourselves accountable to get them there,” said Devin Pearson, the team’s director of amateur scouting.

Sports of all kinds were an integral part of Kyle Teel's youth. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hopeful eyes are cast toward the young core of talent working its way toward Fenway Park — toward 21-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer and 19-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony, the other two-thirds of the Red Sox’ “big three.”

The only one of them with college experience, Teel played three seasons for Virginia, a career that included ACC Player of the Year honors, the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award, and a final-year .407 average that left the Red Sox thrilled when he was available with their 14th overall pick in last year’s draft.

His swift ascension in the minors — from rookie league to Double A while slashing .363/.482/.495 in 26 games in 2023 — amped up the anticipation for this year, which saw him in minor league camp in Fort Myers and making one appearance in a big league spring game. He should begin the season in Double A Portland, but if you ask him, the location matters less than the effort.

“The way I look at it, where I land is not really my decision,” Teel said. “The only thing I can control is what I do day to day, how much work I put in, and making sure I’m healthy and ready to play baseball. Control the controllables — I’ve had that driven into me since I was a young kid.”

Still, as Anthony said after a spring game in which he knocked out two hits, “With Kyle, with Marcelo, a couple of other guys, yes, we all have the same goal to push each other and get there as fast as we possibly can to help this team win.”

…

For Teel, the path toward the majors was laid not just by the cousins of his younger days, but by an extended family gene pool that all but promised to result in his genetic perfect storm. In a small New Jersey town tucked not 20 miles from New York City, the Teels are athletic royalty, a few generations of names filling the record books of Ridgefield Park High School. Kyle was built on their broad, athletic shoulders.

Start with his grandfather Henry and his great-uncle John, brothers who each had five children. Those eight boys and two girls were all in high school at the same time, which resulted in many players on many teams. They, and Teels all around them, excelled in sports.

Kyle’s great uncle Danny was drafted by the Yankees in 1976. His father Garrett, the youngest of those 10 concurrent cousins, would turn a Division 3 baseball career and Cape Cod League exploits into an 11th-round draft selection by the Dodgers. Another uncle, Mike, was a fantastic prep football player in Ridgefield Park whose son, Mike Jr., was a standout quarterback at a nearby private school, and then a star for Rutgers with a brief NFL stint in Seattle.

Another cousin, Thomas, was an all-state running back at another local public school who would win a national championship at Villanova. And then there’s Kyle’s mother, Janine LiButti, whose name appears 14 times in the softball record book for New Jersey’s William Paterson University.

Is it any wonder that Aidan followed Kyle to play college baseball at Virginia, where his two-way exploits have earned him the nickname “Mini Shohei”?

“I remember being able to go out and ask my mom to have a catch with me, and I also remember reaching the age where my mom was like, ‘You need to slow it down,’ ” Teel said. “When it comes to my dad, I was with him every day in the batting cage. And my brother was my go-to just to play baseball with, play street hockey with, play all sports with growing up.”

Aidan Teel (left) followed brother Kyle to the University of Virginia. Virginia Athletic Communications

It wasn’t long before Teel was getting noticed beyond the confines of Mahwah, N.J., the town where he grew up. The Red Sox were among the first to show interest, and they never waned, not as Teel lost his senior high school season to COVID, not as he honored his college commitment. They couldn’t get enough of him.

Pearson remembers how Teel played every position but pitcher in a showcase tournament in Alabama, delighting his then-manager Ray Fagnant, the Red Sox Northeast area scout who’d discovered Teel.

“It was a running joke: Where’s Kyle going to play next inning?” Pearson said. “It was early insight into what a good athlete he is, but also his competitive spirit. Not only was he excited to play every position, but he wanted to do whatever it took to help his team win.”

He grew up in Yankee Country, but he chose favorite players over favorite teams. And for him, no one at the plate was better than Dustin Pedroia (with a natural head tilt in his own young swing, Teel loved to model his swing after Pedroia’s), and no one behind it was better than Posey (a similarly converted shortstop whose athleticism defined his catching style).

Teel loves nothing more than throwing out a runner at second base, except throwing that runner out to end an inning. He digs deep into scouting reports and listens to his pitchers.

He loves it all. As his brother promised the Fenway faithful, they will love him too.

“I get chills just thinking about that,” Aidan said after a practice at Virginia. “If I had something to tell the Red Sox fans about the best person I know and one of my favorite people, it’s that Kyle Teel is a one-of-a-kind baseball player, but he’s also a one-of-a-kind person.

“He has the best personality, he’s always bringing energy, and I know that will continue. He’ll bring it all to Fenway Park.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.