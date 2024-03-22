Vermont’s TJ Long painfully injures his leg late in loss to Duke

NEW YORK — Vermont guard TJ Long injured his right leg late in the Catamounts’ first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Duke and had to be helped off the court.

Long, the team’s leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, grabbed a long pass and was in the clear to go up for an easy layup, but when he landed on his right leg, he lost control of the ball and went down to the floor in obvious pain with 1:18 left in the game and Duke in control.