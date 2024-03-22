UConn men open their repeat bid with a rousing 39-point rout of Stetson

Stephan Swenson scored 20 points for the Hatters (22-13), the Atlantic Sun champions who were making their first appearance in the tournament. They never had a chance against UConn, which scored the first 8 points and went on to its most lopsided NCAA victory since beating Chattanooga by 56 in the first round of the 2009 tournament.

The top-ranked Huskies (32-3) will face ninth-seeded Northwestern on Sunday in the second round of the East Region at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK — Donovan Clingan scored 19 points and Cam Spencer added 15 as top-seeded UConn began defense of its Division 1 men’s basketball national championship by cruising past 16th-seeded Stetson, 91-52, Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Less than a week after the Huskies won the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, they were back in New York City, a few subway stops south in Brooklyn.

As usual, their fans showed up in droves. They were loud early but ended up settling in for a relaxing couple of hours that probably felt more like a November nonconference game than the start of March Madness.

Clingan slammed home an alley-oop from Tristen Newton to make it 8-0 with 17:16 left in the first half.

Stephon Castle made a 3 to push the lead to 20 with 9:06 left, and it was up to 31 when the 7-foot-2-inch Clingan got free underneath for another easy layup with 5:00 left.

Newton’s straight-on 3 gave UConn 50 points with a little under two minutes left in the half.

Newton, a first-team All-American, finished with 13 points and eight assists. Southborough’s Alex Karaban was one of five UConn starters in double digits with 12 points.

At the half it was 52-19. The Huskies had shot 68.8 percent, committed only three turnovers and outrebounded the Hatters, 18-11, for good measure.

Less than 20 seconds into the second half, Castle scored on a baseline drive and was fouled. He converted the 3-point play to make it 55-19.

The Hatters picked it up the rest of the second half and the Huskies cooled off, but still UConn — the most efficient offensive team in the country — reached 90 points for the ninth time this season.

The Huskies have won seven straight NCAA Tournament games by double digits after their dominant run to a title last year as a 4 seed.