Top-ranked Ohio State turns it on in the third period to dispatch No. 4 Clarkson in Women’s Frozen Four

Once that switch was flipped, success came for the Buckeyes. Sloane Matthews’s game-winner with 6:48 remaining in the third period led top-ranked Ohio State (34-4-0) to a 4-1 victory over No. 4 Clarkson (33-5-2) at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center Friday.

“We just had to change the mind-set of not playing afraid to lose,” said Muzerall. “We had to play to win and represent all the work that they did all year.”

DURHAM, N.H. — With the Women’s Frozen Four semifinal tied at 1 after two periods, Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall changed her team’s perspective.

Ohio State’s fear of losing showed early, as the usual speedy Buckeyes let Clarkson get on the board first, as Anne Cherkowski, who was questionable heading into the game, spun around and lifted the puck to the left of Ohio State goalie Raygan Kirk, giving the Golden Knights the lead just 2:25 in.

Michelle Pasiechnyk was busy early. Clarkson’s senior goaltender made 23 of her 49 saves in the first, as Ohio State’s depth showed. Rolling out line after line of national team players and graduate transfers, the Buckeyes have the ability to wear down opponents with incessant shooting.

Clarkson’s defense remained strong, and Ohio State had to take advantage of a rare mistake to finally score. The Golden Knights turned the puck over near the top of their zone, and Ohio State forward Makenna Webster went in all alone to tie the game at 13:53.

The Golden Knights lodged only five in the first, and moved quickly to improve on that in the second period. Maintaining possession at the midpoint of the frame, Clarkson recorded five shots in quick succession, but Kirk stopped them.

Ohio State put a stop to Clarkson’s chances late in the second, and began to pepper Pasiechnyk. She continued to prove why she was named the national Goalie of the Year this week, stopping three shots in the closing minutes of the frame, including a glove save on Riley Brengman.

“She makes the big saves time and time again,” said Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers. “It gives the rest of the team a lot of confidence.”

Back-and-forth play ruled the beginning of the third period, but Ohio State soon took over. With a little over seven minutes remaining, three Clarkson players filled in when Pasiechnyk was pulled out of position trying to stop a Joy Dunne shot, with Golden Knights defender Nicole Gosling nudging a Jennifer Gardiner shot out of the way just before it crossed the goal line.

Ohio State won the next faceoff. Brengman went for a wraparound shot, but made the last-second decision to pass to Webster, who shot toward the net, where it was tipped in by Matthews to put the Buckeyes ahead.

Frustrated, Clarkson took a body-checking penalty a minute later. As the penalty expired, national Rookie of the Year Dunne’s shot from the left faceoff dot sailed into the net, giving Ohio State a 3-1 lead with three minutes remaining. Dunne’s goal was set up by US Olympian and Buckeyes grad student Cayla Barnes, who transferred from Boston College.

“Boston College coached her well and we’re lucky to get the tail end of (her) career,” said Muzerall, of Barnes, who was plus-67 heading into the postseason. “She was brilliant. She’s very composed, very smart, and under that kind of pressure you need that as your backbone.”

Clarkson pulled Pasiechnyk for an extra attacker with 2:45 left to try to make up the two-goal deficit, but Hadley Hartmetz scored an empty-netter seconds later to cement victory for Ohio State.

Ohio State will play No. 2 Wisconsin or No. 3 Colgate in the championship game Sunday.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.