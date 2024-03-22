Islamic State group claims responsibility for bombing at Afghan bank and says it targeted Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing that targeted Taliban trying to collect their salaries at a bank in southern Afghanistan. The bombing Thursday at a branch of New Kabul Bank in Kandahar city killed three people and wounded 12 others.

All of the victims were people who had gathered there to collect their monthly salaries, said Inamullah Samangani, head of the government’s Kandahar Information and Culture Department.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate, a major Taliban rival, has conducted attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout Afghanistan.