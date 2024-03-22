Kamala Harris marks first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, riling some in the US territory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Puerto Rico on Friday as part of a whirlwind trip to tout the federal aid the US territory has received following deadly hurricanes and attend a Democratic fundraiser.

Her visit comes days after US President Joe Biden launched a campaign targeting Latino voters ahead of the November general elections. While those in Puerto Rico cannot vote in US presidential elections despite being US citizens, more than 5 million Puerto Ricans live in the US mainland.

Accompanying Harris for the roughly five-hour visit to the island was US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. Welcoming them was Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, a Democrat whose New Progressive Party has long pushed for statehood.