Kamala Harris marks first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, riling some in the US territory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Puerto Rico on Friday as part of a whirlwind trip to tout the federal aid the US territory has received following deadly hurricanes and attend a Democratic fundraiser.
Her visit comes days after US President Joe Biden launched a campaign targeting Latino voters ahead of the November general elections. While those in Puerto Rico cannot vote in US presidential elections despite being US citizens, more than 5 million Puerto Ricans live in the US mainland.
Accompanying Harris for the roughly five-hour visit to the island was US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. Welcoming them was Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, a Democrat whose New Progressive Party has long pushed for statehood.
Hours before Harris’ arrival, a couple dozen protesters gathered in Puerto Rico’s capital to decry the island’s territorial status and demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
“We find her presence disrespectful,” said Joselyn Velázquez, protest spokeswoman, as a group around her waved Palestinian flags.
Nearby, one demonstrator stood on a US flag while others gathered additional US flags and set them on fire.
“She is not welcome here,” said one protester.
Harris was scheduled to visit a home in the northern municipality of Canovanas, located near the capital, as well as visit a community center in San Juan. She also is slated to address a campaign reception before flying back to the US mainland Friday evening.
It is Harris’ first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, having visited as a US senator in 2017 after devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria pummeled the island.