After Kate, princess of Wales, discloses cancer diagnosis, a global outpouring of well wishes

Kate, who is 42, described the news as a “huge shock,” and asked for “time, space, and privacy” as she continues treatment.

In a prerecorded video announcement, Kate shared that at the time she underwent abdominal surgery in January, it was thought that her condition was not cancerous. But tests after the operation found “cancer had been present,” she said, and she is now in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

Kate, princess of Wales, announced on Friday after weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, a disclosure that prompted a global outpouring of support and well wishes.

In the wake of the announcement, prominent people from the prime minister of the United Kingdom to the White House press secretary offered their sympathy and thoughts to Kate and the royal family.

King Charles III, who Buckingham Palace said in February is undergoing cancer treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease, said he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” according to a statement released by the palace. He said he had been in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law” in recent weeks.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, that Kate has “the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said during a Friday briefing that “our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and certainly we wish her a full recovery.”

