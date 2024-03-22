A strong earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java Island but no reports of casualties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow undersea earthquake shook the eastern side of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, causing some damage but no immediate reports of casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured 6.4 and struck at a depth of 8.5 kilometers (5.2 miles) north of Paciran in East Java province.

Two other quakes of lesser magnitudes had struck the same area earlier Friday and were also felt in Surabaya, the nearest city, while buildings in Jakarta, the capital, swayed for several seconds after the third earthquake.