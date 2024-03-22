Watch Kate, princess of Wales, announce her cancer diagnosis

Kate: I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding, whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery.

Kate, the princess of Wales, said Friday she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy in a video announcement released after weeks of speculation spread on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalized in January for an unspecified abdominal surgery.

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful.

Advertisement

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.

This, of course, came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.

As I’ve said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you; it means so much trust both.

Advertisement

We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.

My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.