Spring storm packing snow, wind and rain hits New England

Looking closely at the radar loop from Saturday morning, you can see that the heaviest precipitation is still to the south. Our forecast has the bulk of the precipitation arriving after 4 p.m. and ending by about 9 p.m. It is in that five-hour window that if you are traveling, you can expect some street flooding in poorly drained areas and there could be some minor flooding of small streams and even rivers.

Low pressure will quickly move through New England Saturday and head into the Gulf of Maine overnight. This loop runs from 7 a.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.

Some light rain had fallen across Southern New England early Saturday with elevated areas north and west seeing pockets of mixed precipitation. There had even been accumulating snow and sleet across the border towns to the north. In these areas expect slower travel for a few hours this morning. Elsewhere roads are wet but wintry weather is not a significant part of our forecast for the Boston area. More on that below.

The key word here is “minor” and I always like to remind folks that flood warnings are issued whether the flooding is minor, moderate or major. One has to look at the details to know which type of flooding, and in the case of this storm, any flooding would be minor.

Low pressure was heading through the mid-Atlantic states towards New England Saturday morning. COD Weather

Rainfall totals should generally be 2 to 3 inches -- another one of these heavier precipitation events. Fortunately, the ground isn’t frozen, so much of it will get absorbed in spite of the fact we’ve had adequate rain for many months. Until the leaves come out, however, the ground remains quite saturated. Once the foliage emerges, the leaves tend to transpire more water and the trees and shrubs need more of it.

Average rainfall totals will be between 2 and 3 inches with this storm in Southern New England, with locally higher amounts prompting flood watches for parts of region, including metro Boston. The precipitation will fall as snow to the north and could yield a foot and a half of it. Pivotal Weather

There won’t be a lot of wind with the system but there is one exception. As low pressure passes into the Gulf of Maine Saturday evening, a swath of stronger wind will cut across southeastern Massachusetts with higher wind gusts. As a result, there’s a wind advisory in these locations.

I put together a loop of wind gusts using the NAM model. Notice that little patch of stronger gusts crossing the Cape and the Islands. These models tend to overdo the wind gusts but certainly some could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour for a short amount of time.

A pocket of moderately strong wind will move across Cape Cod and southeastern Mass the first half of Saturday night. Some wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour. College of DuPage

A plethora of weather hazards were issued for New England Saturday. Dave Epstein

Across Northern New England this early spring storm is providing winter gold for ski areas. It’s been a snowy month for much of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine and this storm is going to add to those totals. Mount Mansfield in Vermont has a longer term database of snow depth and you can see that even before this storm, the snow depth was above average for the time of year.

Parts of Northern New England, such as Mount Mansfield, have higher than average snow depth for this time of year. NOAA

Some ski areas could receive upwards of 18 inches of snow at the peaks. The lower elevations will see anywhere from just a couple of inches along the coast in southern Maine, ramping up to 4 to 8 inches into the foothills and then over 8 inches in those higher elevations. The amount of snow will vary quite a bit with height and one of the maps I’ve been looking at this winter is the positive snow depth change forecast.

The map below is from the European model and shows how much snow is forecast to be on the ground after the storm. This is a good map to use in conjunction with the other ones to predict snowfall total, but like all computer guidance, it shouldn’t be taken literally.

The positive snow depth change map shows the greatest increase in snow across ski country which will help skiing last into April. WeatherBell

On Sunday, it becomes somewhat blustery and still chilly but with sunshine. Temperatures are going to remain in the 40s and I don’t see any significant change to the pattern until midweek when readings should get back into the 50s. There could be a few more showers in the final days of the month, a prelude to those April ones.