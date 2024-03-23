Two men arrested as police seize guns, drugs, and $7k in cash at Mattapan home

Two men were arrested Saturday as police seized guns, drugs, and cash while carrying out a search warrant at a Mattapan home, Boston police said.

Police said officers with the department’s drug control and anti-crime units had a warrant to search 29-year-old Angel Ruiz, and he was arrested at about 2 p.m. in the area of 1509 Blue Hill Ave. after police allegedly found crack cocaine in his possession.

Officers also had a warrant to search his home on Almont Street in Mattapan, a short distance from the area where he was arrested. At the home, officers found Raymond Richardson, 55, of Mattapan, and he was arrested on “several unrelated warrants,” police said in a statement late Saturday.