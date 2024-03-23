Two men arrested as police seize guns, drugs, and $7k in cash at Mattapan home

Two men were arrested Saturday as police seized guns, drugs, and cash while carrying out a search warrant at a Mattapan home, Boston police said.
Police said officers with the department’s drug control and anti-crime units had a warrant to search 29-year-old Angel Ruiz, and he was arrested at about 2 p.m. in the area of 1509 Blue Hill Ave. after police allegedly found crack cocaine in his possession.
Officers also had a warrant to search his home on Almont Street in Mattapan, a short distance from the area where he was arrested. At the home, officers found Raymond Richardson, 55, of Mattapan, and he was arrested on “several unrelated warrants,” police said in a statement late Saturday.
Officers seized more than $7,700 in cash from Ruiz’s home, along with a Ruger 357 revolver, a 9-millimeter AR pistol, a 50-round drum magazine, a 40-round high-capacity magazine, a 15-round high-capacity magazine, 180 rounds of assorted ammunition, about 30 grams of crack cocaine, and about 10 grams of fentanyl, police said.
Following the search of his home, Ruiz was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and trafficking Class A and Class B drugs, according to police.
He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to police. It was unclear Saturday night if Ruiz and Richardson had retained attorneys to represent them.
