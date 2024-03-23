Man seeks new trial in murder case linked to 1995 police beating of Michael Cox

Lesser known is the murder that triggered the events that led to the brutal attack on Cox.

John Evans, left, is pictured with his daughter, Ariell Toney. Evans is seeking a new trial after being convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder.

The night he was assaulted, Cox was pursuing a gold Lexus that had fled from a Roxbury restaurant where Lyle A. Jackson, 22, was mortally wounded. The chase concluded on a dead-end street in Mattapan, where the occupants of the vehicle bailed and officers turned on Cox, believing he was one of the suspects running from it.

Now more than 25 years later, John Evans, 54, who was convicted, with his brother, of first-degree murder in Jackson’s death, is challenging the verdict and asking for a new trial.

In 1999, a judge rejected his request for a new trial, and four years later the state Supreme Judicial Court affirmed his conviction.

While Evans admits to leading police on the chase, he has always insisted he had nothing to do with the shooting of Jackson, his lawyer said. In court papers, Evans says he’s found two new witnesses who say he wasn’t in the Roxbury restaurant, Walaikum’s Burger, when gunfire erupted, as well as previously undisclosed ballistics evidence and other revelations to challenge what jurors heard at his 1996 trial.

Michael A. Cox became Boston police commissioner in 2022. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“The aim here should be to determine whether or not justice was done and whether or not you have the right person serving the rest of their life in prison,” said Amy Codagnone, a Boston attorney who represents Evans, in a recent phone interview. “There are some real questions here in terms of whether or not they have the right person.”

Cox, who became Boston police commissioner in 2022, and the department declined to comment through an agency spokesperson. The Suffolk district attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case, had no comment, according to a spokesperson.

In court papers, prosecutors said they oppose Evans’s request for a new trial.

“Justice was done,” Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Paul B. Linn wrote. “There was a wealth of evidence that the defendant was guilty of the victim’s murder both as a principal and an accessory.”

In a court filing laying out his case for a new trial, Evans presents the investigation into the fatal shooting of Jackson against the backdrop of the attack on Cox. Codagnone is asking a state judge to order the FBI and US attorney’s office to provide records of any interviews with witnesses to the killing and with officers who were investigating the murder that night. Both agencies declined to comment.

She is also asking a judge to order the Suffolk district attorney’s office and Boston police to provide records about the investigation into the attack on Cox, court records show.

Codagnone said she’s encountered difficulty getting such records, which she believes could shed light on the credibility of officers who investigated Jackson’s killing. A hearing on the requests is scheduled for April 19in Suffolk Superior Court, court records show.

Evans, his brother, Jimmy, and two other men, Robert Brown III and Ronald Tinsley, stood trial together for the killing of Jackson, who died about a week after he was shot. The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and other charges and are serving life sentences, court records show. Brown, 52, was acquitted of all charges, and Tinsley was convicted of cocaine possession, but cleared of other counts, records show.

Brown later testified for the prosecution at a criminal trial against a Boston police officer who arrested him that night and was accused in 1997 of lying to a federal grand jury about the attack on Cox. The officer, Kenneth M. Conley, has always insisted he didn’t see Cox being beaten. A federal jury convicted him of perjury, but the conviction was later overturned by a federal judge and an appeals court panel. A civil jury in a lawsuit brought by Cox also cleared Conley of wrongdoing. He returned to the department in 2006, and has attained the rank of sergeant detective, city records show.

Brown was also a witness for Cox in his federal civil rights trial against several officers.

And he figures into Evans’s request for a new trial.

In court papers, Codagnone wrote that in 1998 and 2006, Brown gave accounts of Evans being outside Walaikum’s Burger during the shooting. He first shared the information with a previous lawyer for Evans, she wrote, and later told the same story to former Globe journalist Dick Lehr, who interviewed Brown while researching “The Fence,” his book about the beating of Cox and the police coverup.

Brown could not be reached for comment.

The events of Jan. 25, 1995 began at Cortee’s, a Dorchester nightclub, where John Evans, of Brockton, was celebrating his 25thbirthday with his brother, Brown, and Tinsley, according to court papers. Jackson was also at Cortee’s, though he didn’t interact with the brothers or Brown and Tinsley, Codagnone wrote in court filings, citing a trial transcript.

Shortly before 2 a.m., gunfire erupted outside the club. At trial, Jackson’s friend Marcello Holliday testified that he saw Evans fire a silver handgun outside the nightclub and then run away, court records show. Evans denies firing a gun outside Cortee’s, according to court papers. Also in his request for a new trial he says previously undisclosed results from ballistics testing showed the gun fired outside Cortee’s was different from the firearm used to kill Jackson later at Walaikum’s Burger.

Prosecutors believe those ballistics test results weren’t exculpatory, Linn wrote, and “could not have affected the verdicts” because the bullet in question was recovered from a vehicle that was outside the gunman’s line of fire.

After gunshots rang out at Cortee’s, Jackson, his friend, and another man drove to Walaikum’s Burger. The Evans brothers, Brown, and Tinsley arrived at the same restaurant about 15 minutes later, prosecutors said.

Gunfire erupted inside the restaurant, Linn wrote in court papers, with one witness testifying that a man pointed a gun at him, but let him go and a second assailant shot Jackson, who was on his back in a corner.

The witness said both assailants got into a gold Lexus, which Evans then drove through Boston as fast as 70 miles per hour with police in pursuit, Linn wrote. When the car reached Woodruff Way in Mattapan, four men exited the vehicle and scattered. Cox was attacked as he ran after Brown, who was in the Lexus and vaulted a fence to try to escape police, court records show. Officers arrested Brown, the Evans brothers, and Tinsley at the scene.

Codagnone said the investigation into the fatal shooting lacked details.

“There wasn’t a ton of investigation into who actually did the shooting,” she said. “Shutting this down quickly and stopping the investigation into what happened that evening was ... incentivized by ... that sort of blue wall of silence where they were trying to shut down the investigation into what happened to Commissioner Cox.”

Prosecutors disagree.

The attack on Cox “at the scene of the defendants’ arrest and the police coverup of that beating ... were disgraceful episodes that stained the reputation of the Boston Police Department. Nonetheless, they do not justify a new trial in this case,” Linn wrote.

At the 1996 trial, Jackson’s mother testified she got a telephone call and ran around the corner to Walaikum’s Burger, where rescuers were loading her son into an ambulance, Lehr wrote in “The Fence.” Jackson’s family didn’t respond to recent requests for comment.

Evans’s request for a new trial includes sworn statements from two people who say they were at the restaurant at the time of the shooting and assert that he wasn’t the shooter. One of the witnesses wrote in an affidavit that he was inside Walaikum’s Burger, saw the two alleged gunmen, and neither one was Evans.

The second witness said in her affidavit that she didn’t see the shooting, but Evans wasn’t involved because he was outside the restaurant with her when gunfire erupted inside the building.

In court papers, Linn said the new accounts disclosed by the defense don’t offer information that wasn’t shared with the jury in 1996 when the owner of Walaikum’s Burger testified he didn’t see Evans in the restaurant that night.

But Codagnone said the testimony of the restaurant owner at the trial fell flat because he couldn’t identify Evans in the courtroom, so the two new witnesses is significant.

Daniel Collins, a private investigator who runs Level Investigations and is working on the case, said it seems like Evans “wasn’t given a fair shake.”

“Given the background of what happened with Michael Cox,” he said, “it just makes you think that there might be more to it.”

