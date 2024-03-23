After initial outcry, neighbors say overflow shelters housing migrants hardly affect community life

On a recent weekday morning, Eaton said traffic in and around his horseshoe-shaped neighborhood on Robinwood Road has remained consistent since the shelters opened weeks ago.

But weeks later, Eaton and other neighbors said those fears haven’t materialized.

Perry Eaton’s neighbors warned that migrants moving into Dedham would cause trouble. Last month, someone passed fliers around the neighborhood, which is nestled between a pair of hotels converted into state overflow shelters, warning that expanding services for the migrants would create “catastrophic” traffic and “inevitable” loitering, and leave the community’s security “compromised.”

“It’s hard to tell any real difference in the day to day,” Eaton, 34, said.

After weeks of resistance and increasingly public hostility, residents in four towns that saw new shelters open in recent months told the Globe there appear to be minimal disruptions to their daily routines. In Dedham and Quincy, several residents said they rarely interact with — and some hardly even see — the hundreds of migrant families staying in overflow shelter sites. Meanwhile, in the dense areas of Cambridge, migrant families are sharing public community spaces with their new neighbors, and they’re finding community among Spanish speakers in neighborhoods in Hispanic-majority areas such as Chelsea.

The Globe spoke with more than 50 people — at least a dozen in each neighborhood — who mostly reported having no issues with their new neighbors. In Dedham, two people said there was slightly more traffic since the shelter opened, as did one person in Quincy, who also mentioned an increase in litter. Two people, one in Quincy, one in Cambridge, said they were comfortable with families being sheltered, but would not be as comfortable if more single men arrived. But otherwise, the main response from residents was a big shrug.

On a recent morning, a handful of migrants, some pushing strollers, walked down Elm Street in Dedham, by Eaton’s neighborhood.

Cab driver Casmir Charles, idling in the shelter parking lot alongside another cab, said he often takes shelter residents to a food stamp office in Quincy and to medical appointments in Boston and Stoughton. He said the migrants’ presence has had little effect on traffic.

“Nothing’s changed,” Charles said, adding that some days he makes two or three trips from the shelter while other days he makes none.

Later that day in Quincy, some neighbors of Eastern Nazarene College, which opened an overflow site last summer, said they rarely think about the site, although they have noticed new faces on the streets.

“There was a lot of unrest in the summer, but it seems to have quieted down,” said Katherine Angell, 73, who lives across the street from the college.

As students sunbathed and played basketball on the college’s lawn, Haitian parents and children filtered in and out of the Cove Fine Arts Center, which has operated as an overflow shelter for months.

Meanwhile, on a recent weekday in the children’s section of the O’Connell Branch of the Cambridge Public Library, the sounds of children’s voices, some in English and others in Haitian Creole, overlapped as they played after school. A woman, speaking Haitian Creole to her children, lay under a table, resting her head on a pile of coats.

Greg Myren sat a few feet away, scrolling through a spreadsheet, and said he had not noticed the woman or any of the roughly 200 migrants who have been sheltering at a former courthouse in the area for months. Myren said he had no idea the shelter was blocks from his home.

“I certainly haven’t heard of anyone, my friends in the neighborhood, having any sort of negative experience,” Myren said.

Maria McCauley, director of libraries in Cambridge, said the O’Connell branch typically sees 15 to 30 migrant visitors on weekdays, while the larger Valente branch sees between 25 and 50. She said the department worked to quickly translate materials outlining library programs and services into Spanish and Haitian Creole, and it added Haitian Creole literature to its Valente shelves.

“We are seeing a lot of activity in our children’s spaces,” McCauley said, but she said migrants of all ages drop by.

Migrants who came from Venezuela spent time with a migrant friend from Columbia (center) at the Valente Branch of the Cambridge Public Library. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

McCauley wishes the libraries had more staff who speak Haitian Creole, but she said librarians have been able to get creative when it comes to communicating with migrants: gesturing, using translation apps, and even getting help from other patrons who happen to speak the language.

On a recent afternoon, a mother read out loud to her children from a picture book in English, while three children speaking Haitian Creole played with blocks nearby. As a boy dropped a block, a young girl pointed to it for him, silently communicating past the language gap.

“It’s a safe place for people to be,” McCauley said. “[Libraries] are places of learning, they are free public space, but most importantly, they are this welcoming place for folks to be able to come in, no matter what your circumstances are.”

While some migrants staying at the courthouse spend their days at local libraries, others head to Chelsea, where immigrant services provider La Colaborativa offers a day shelter.

Yesid Angulo came to Boston from Colombia with his wife and two kids and said he has felt especially welcomed by La Colaborativa’s Chelsea neighborhood. Since he speaks Spanish, Angulo has been able to explore and meet his neighbors. Speaking through a translator, he said Chelsea’s community “feels like family.”

While neighbors in Cambridge have been kind, offering smiles and saying hello — and sometimes “hola” — Angulo said a language barrier keeps them from communicating much.

Many of the children sleeping at the Cambridge courthouse are enrolled at the Kennedy-Longfellow Elementary School — an already diverse school a brief walk from the shelter. Though some school districts have reported feeling the strain from a large influx of new students, reactions were more muted in Cambridge.

On a recent Monday, Cambridge resident Missy Page sat outside the school, waiting to pick up her fourth grade daughter. A handful of parents sat a few feet away, bundled in coats and scarves and conversing in Haitian Creole.

Page said she sees Haitian parents picking up and dropping off their children, and she often sees families at Cambridge libraries, but she said she can’t tell who is new to the neighborhood.

Among Kennedy-Longfellow’s 258 students, 178 speak a language other than English at their home, and 44 qualify for education assistance under the McKinney-Vento Act as of mid-March, according to Sujata Wycoff, a spokesperson for Cambridge Public Schools. Wycoff said its student body represents 35 countries of origin and 30 spoken languages.

“I feel like the vibe of this school in general, and just the school community in general, the kids wouldn’t necessarily know who’s a migrant,” Page said.

Jennifer Lewis, another parent at Kennedy-Longfellow, said she had noticed a few new faces at pickup within the last few months, but didn’t think much about it. Walking home with two of her children that afternoon, she said her family relocated to Cambridge from Canada while her husband is on sabbatical.

“We’re temporary ourselves,” Lewis said. “We just accept it.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.