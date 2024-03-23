MBTA extends shuttle bus service to Park Street after Broadway Station derailment

Shuttle buses were already set to run between Broadway and Ashmont and Broadway and North Quincy for “bridge work & station maintenance” this weekend, according to an earlier statement.

The MBTA announced the derailment at 5:47 a.m. on X .

A Red Line train carrying no passengers derailed Saturday morning at Broadway Station during scheduled maintenance that already had riders using shuttle buses, according to the MBTA.

The shuttle service has been extended to Park Street to accommodate the derailment.

No injuries were reported, the MBTA said, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Shuttles are now running between Park Street and Ashmont and Park Street and North Quincy.

Advertisement

Shuttle buses are not serving Downtown Crossing, however, and riders are asked to walk through the underground concourse to get to Park Street.

Maintenance on the Red Line and the demolition of a Dorchester Avenue bridge is scheduled to continue during the next two weekends.

The commuter rail service between Braintree and South Station was also replaced Saturday by express shuttles to accommodate maintenance and will continue for the next two weekends.





Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.