Bomb threat was ‘attempt to disrupt a Pride event’ at Reading Public Library, officials say

The threat was determined to be unfounded and there was no danger to the public, Reading Town Manager Matt Kraunelis, police Chief David Clark, and fire Chief Gregory Burns said in a joint statement.

The emailed threat arrived moments before the “Pride Storytime with Drag Friends”was to start at 10 a.m. The building was immediately evacuated. The library building and the town hall, which was also mentioned in the email, were searched, town officials said in a statement.

A bomb threat to the Reading Public Library Saturday morning was an “attempt to disrupt” a Pride event planned there and is being investigated as a “biased motivated crime,” town officials said.

The story time featuring “drag queens (and kings) reading stories to children,” was sponsored by the Friends of the Reading Public Library, according to the event page on the library’s website.

The event aimed to capture “the imagination of gender fluidity in childhood and gives kids positive and unabashedly queer role models. Kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real,’” the event listing said.

The emailed threat contained a “thinly veiled reference” to the event, and was received just minutes before the event was to start, the statement said.

In a separate statement, the library’s board of trustees said the threat stated, “a device would detonate during the heart of a family Pride story time on a busy Saturday morning.”

Trustees chairman Patrick T. Egan denounced the threat, and reiterated the library’s unbiased commitment to serving the community.

“Public libraries are sanctuaries for our entire community,” Egan, said in the statement. “Any threats to libraries and staff are attacks on intellectual freedom and open societies. Libraries serve all. Threats that seek to ostracize and marginalize members of our community are repellent, cowardly, and un-American.”

Reading police, fire and the State Police bomb squad responded to the library, along with Salem police and campus police from Endicott College in Beverly, officials said.

The library and the town hall, which was not open on weekends, were searched for explosives, the statement said.

Clark, the police chief, vowed a thorough investigation.

“We will bring the full power of our agency to bear on the investigation,” he said in the statement. “Threatening violence and harm to others will not be tolerated in Reading. We will not be silent on these matters, and our neighbors will not be intimidated.”

The library reopened at 1 p.m., Egan said.

“We will not be silenced nor will we curtail our mission to serve all, including the LGBTQIA+ community,” he said.

“I ask you to stand with our Library, staff, and town against violent threats to our institutions, neighbors, and families,” Egan said later in the statement.

Threats to drag story time at public libraries are not uncommon. Performers at Drag story time events have said they’ve seen an increase in threats, the Globe reported in 2022.

Drag story hours in Taunton and in Concord, N.H., last year saw protests by apparent neo-Nazis. Another story time in Lancaster, N.H., was called off last year following increasing safety concerns after library staff received harassing phone calls.

