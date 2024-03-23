People recently out of jail find success in local reentry program

“People go back to the people they know, the places they know, the things they know,” when they’re released, he said in an interview Saturday. “And there just aren’t a lot of programs that do a good job giving people the resources not to do that.”

When he got out of prison, he said, he knew a couple of things: He didn’t want to go back, and, therefore, he needed a change.

Jose Lorenzo was out of jail for less than a year, homeless and couch surfing, when authorities picked him up on new, serious charges, including home-invasion robbery. A jury convicted him in 2013, and he spent the next nine years behind bars.

Lorenzo was one of the first people to enter into the nonprofit Justice 4 Housing’s Stable Housing and Reintegration Program, or SHARP, which started in 2022. He hasn’t looked back.

He’s part of the first cohort to graduate from the housing program — and is now a case manager for it. None of the 19 grads of this first cohort have reoffended during the 18-month session, program officials said, crediting the stabilizing force of reliable housing.

The grads, each with a mortarboard cap and tassel, celebrated in the InterContinental Boston hotel downtown on Saturday, cheers meeting the reading of each name.

SHARP focuses on using housing vouchers to set people up for success. Case mangers like Lorenzo meet with the clients at least once a quarter. But, Lorenzo said, he’s also there to answer the many questions someone returning after a long bid in prison might have. How do you send an email? How do you keep the lights on? Who do you call to set up a therapy appointment?

“How do you live without someone telling you what to do every day?” Justice 4 Housing executive director Leslie Credle said in an interview before the ceremony.

That many of the workers themselves did prison time helps the clients be comfortable asking for help, said Credle, who founded the program in 2019. Credle spent five years in federal prison on drug charges, and said that when she was released in 2018, she was shocked by how many people had nowhere to go. As a result, they were unable to regain custody of their children.

Credle said the Justice 4 Housing programs including SHARP succeed because they are highly individualized — the program looks to find exactly what the person needs to stay on their feet, and then helps them get those services.

“We take the time to get to know the person,” she said.

Blandine Williams, left, took a selfie with graduate Jose Lorenzo, center, and Sophea Sou-Krauss. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Boyd Price said he’s been working to get used to freedom after he did 42 years for homicide. He’s been out for 3½ years, but he’s still switching away from the regimented prison life and back into a changed world.

“I have to reprogram my mind to something that’s not governed by bells,” said Price, who’s in a Justice 4 Housing reentry program in Dorchester. But one thing’s for sure: “I definitely do not want to go back,” he said.

Credle said the housing comes through partnerships with local landlords and real estate brokers. She said they’ve been happy to continue the program, so, “We’ve changed the narrative.” She said the next step for grads who want it is first-time homebuyer programs.

Arminta Graham graduation cap was adjusted by her daughter Fallyn Graham while attending the graduation ceremony. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Arminta Graham, one of the graduates, said she had a hard time getting housing due to her criminal record. She never imagined she would be homeless, but that’s how she found herself.

“I was completely disappointed, stressed out, going crazy,” she said. So she said she’s very grateful for the program, which allowed her to finally have stable housing.

Demetria McCain, principal deputy assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, said the agency is working to ensure that people who have criminal records have access to housing.

“We’re making sure that our fair-housing partners out there understand the assignment,” she said.

McCain attended the graduation, praising the program alongside local and state officials.

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said more investment in community and preventative efforts, including schools, can help stop people from ending up behind bars in the first place.

“If we want to stop people from going back behind the wall, we need to do work on the front end,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said housing is the first step toward stability.

“We want the folks who are returning to our community to have community,” Driscoll told the graduates. “You are loved, you are capable, and we are here to support you. We can’t wait to see what you’re going to do next.”

