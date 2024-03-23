Spring storm brings snow, heavy rain to parts of Massachusetts

As of 10 a.m., 1 to 3 inches of snow had fallen across northern Massachusetts, according to the weather service. Hawley saw 2.7 inches of snow, Williamstown saw 2 inches, Haverhill saw 1.5 inches, and Newburyport saw 1.1 inches.

The flood watch — which covers areas including Boston, Gloucester, Lowell, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket — was put into place at 8 a.m. and will last until 8 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said in an announcement.

A flood watch was in effect across eastern Massachusetts Saturday due to an early spring storm dumping rain and sprinkling snow across parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

North Billerica-03/24/2024 Snow and slippery conditions Saturday morning played havoc north of Boston as Anand Kolipakkam(cq) brushes snow off his car roof in his North Billerica driveway. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro) John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The heaviest rain will pass through western and central Massachusetts between 4 and 7 p.m., then eastern Massachusetts from 7 to 10 p.m., Frank Nocera, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Norton office, said in a phone interview.

“There will be very heavy rain, street and highway flooding, especially along the I-95 corridor of eastern Massachusetts, and there will be some gusty winds,” Nocera said. “Tough time to be out and about late this afternoon and evening.”

The winds aren’t expected to be strong enough to cause power outages, but the state will see a strong “wind-driven rain” throughout the rest of the day, Nocera said.

Other communities covered by the flood watch include Fall River, Lowell, Lawrence, Plymouth, Norwood, and Taunton, the weather service said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned of “challenging driving situations,” particularly at higher elevations, throughout the day Saturday.

The speed limit on the Turnpike was dropped to 40 mph Saturday morning between the New York state border and Westfield, which is just west of Springfield, according to a MassDOT posting on X.

“With continuous precipitation and low temperatures expected through this evening, we strongly urge travelers to be cautious,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. “We anticipate parts of the state will experience freezing rain at some point today and tonight, which will cause difficult driving conditions. Those who need to be on the road should make sure to plan ahead and reduce speed, especially in areas with standing water.”

A truck filled with thousands of pineapples rolled over on Interstate 495 in Westford Saturday morning, sending the fruits rolling into the brush on the side of the highway, State Police said in a post on X.

The truck’s driver was taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries after the two-vehicle crash, according to the post. It was unclear if weather was a factor in the rollover, but roads were icy.

Westford-03/24/2024 Snow and slippery conditions Saturday morning contributed to tractor trailer truck losing control and rolling over on Rt 497 North at Boston Road carrying thousands of DelMonte pineapples which were strewn along the embankment. Traffic was backed up for nearly an hour trying to get past the two closed right lanes.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro) John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

As of 11 a.m., 10 flights were canceled and 71 delayed at Logan International Airport in Boston, according to FlightAware, an aviation traffic monitor.

After 8 a.m. Sunday, the weather is expected to calm down and skies to clear.

After Saturday’s storm, Sunday will be mostly sunny in the Boston area, with a high of 40 degrees, according to the weather service.

